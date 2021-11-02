7 Quick Questions with Blood Cancer Doctor Firas El Chaer, MD

1. Why did you become a doctor?

During high school, I spent three months volunteering at a refugee camp in Lebanon where I witnessed the misery war has on humanity. I was four years old when the civil war in my country ended. My parents sheltered me from the war’s aftermath, and I didn’t truly understand the extent of suffering in my country until later that summer.

My commitment to a career in medicine was both solidified and redefined by that experience. The refugees taught me compassion, humanism, vulnerability -- lessons that continue to guide me as a physician today.

2. Why did you choose your specialty?

During my residency, I came to realize that I greatly enjoy taking care of the most ill and vulnerable patients. By the end of my first year, it became clear to me that I wanted to be a hematologist-oncologist with a background in infectious diseases.

3. What is your favorite thing about Charlottesville?

Despite being a smaller city, I was surprised how much Charlottesville has to offer. I love visiting farms and orchards where you can pick your own fruits and have a well-rounded culinary experience. I really enjoy the art scene in the city.

However, my favorite part is the easy access to hiking and biking trails. This outdoor gems in and around the city are fantastic!

4. Where did you grow up?

I am originally from Lebanon, and I grew up in one of the oldest cities in the world: Byblos. It is believed to be one the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, and it’s a UNESCO world heritage site.

The city is full of history, it has an ancient port, Phoenician, Roman and Crusader ruins, sandy beaches and a picturesque mountains view.

5. What’s the most exciting thing or research happening in your field right now?