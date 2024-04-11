How to Become a Living Organ Donor & Save a Life Today

">saved the life of Josie Curvin, who was a toddler at the time.

"It's just really special to play a role in bringing renewed life to somebody. It's kind of hard to put into words, really,” she said.

Read on to see how you can get started on the path of living organ donation, including how to qualify and where to learn more.

What Organs Can You Donate While Alive?

As a living organ donor, you can give:

One kidney (86% of people on the list for a transplant need a kidney)

Part of your liver

There are advantages to living organ donation for both you (the donor) and the recipient.

I Think I’m Ready to Donate! What Are My Next Steps?

First, learn as much as you can about living organ donation. Living organ donation is a big decision that involves surgery. All surgeries have some risks. You can learn more about living organ donation at:

When Christina decided to become a living donor, she started by researching the ins and outs of living donation. “When you familiarize yourself with the risks of any surgery, it’s a good thing. You want to know what you’re getting into and educate yourself,” said Christina.

She also spent time talking to living organ donors. “It just put me at ease to be like, okay, these people made it through,” she noted.

Once you’ve learned more about how living donation works and decided on the organ you’d like to donate, get in touch with your doctor. They can help you connect with a transplant team. The team will check you out to see if you meet the requirements for organ donation.

How Do I Know If I Qualify for Living Organ Donation?

When you’re considering becoming a living donor, there are some things the transplant team usually looks for:

Willingness to donate: It's a big step in your life, with risks and benefits.

Good health: Serious health problems could put you at risk during and after surgery.

Matching organs: Your organ needs to be a good match for the person who needs it. This reduces the risk of rejection and makes the transplant more successful.

They'll check your overall health and make sure the organ you want to donate is in good condition.

This process takes some time. A transplant coordinator works with you every step of the way. They’ll make sure you’re making the right decision for you. Your health is our top priority.