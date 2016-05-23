Back in the Saddle: Riding Again After a Hip Replacement

The pain eventually got so bad, Mong had to take a break from riding. She started researching places to have hip replacement surgery. Mong wanted the best care available and found UVA after searching for places where doctors themselves recommend having surgery.

Mong was treated by Quanjun Cui, MD, an orthopedic surgeon. After a successful surgery, Mong's only goal was to get back on her horse. Cui was impressed by her determination and was not surprised to find Mong riding just weeks after surgery.