Aging Babies and People with HIV: The One Protein That Could Help Them Both
It’s research that could lead to everything from the development of drugs to treat aging diseases in babies to the redesign of HIV medications to lessen their side effects.
Sounds like a stretch, right?
But it’s true. Scientists have discovered that defects in a certain protein (Ste24p) can lead to a range of issues, including several progerias, a group of very rare but devastating conditions that cause young children to age quickly and die prematurely.
This protein also interacts with antiretroviral therapies and relates to a group of diseases that includes muscular dystrophy. Looking at this protein could even help us understand the overall aging process.
Go in-depth on the details of this research and all its possible future implications.
