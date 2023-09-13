It Was Going to Strangle Me: Lorraine's Aggressive Thyroid Cancer Story

Lorraine Roberts loves nothing more than tending to her garden and walking the trails around her home, nestled in the woods of Virginia’s Roanoke valley. At 78, she was healthy and enjoying life. But then her life suddenly turned upside down: She started coughing up blood. Doctors suspected lung cancer, but it was aggressive thyroid cancer.

So aggressive, it almost strangled her.



Lorraine had long assumed thyroid cancer was one of the "better" cancers.

She shares, "My sister had thyroid cancer about 30 years ago. But it was a pretty simple thing for her. Mine was more serious because I had a tumor growing on my windpipe. And it was going to strangle me."

Aggressive thyroid cancers make up about 15% of thyroid cancers. So it's important to know what it is, how to spot it, and where to turn for treatment. We use Lorraine’s story as our guide.

In the video below, Lorraine and her UVA Health surgeon share her incredible story. Spoiler alert: It has a happy ending.

What Does the Thyroid Do?

Our thyroid is among a group of glands (endocrine system) that control hormones. The thyroid makes hormones that help regulate our body's heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, and metabolism (how we convert food into energy).

How Can Thyroid Cancer Strangle Someone?

A small butterfly-shaped gland, the thyroid sits in the front of the neck. Its 2 wings (lobes) wrap around the windpipe (trachea).

Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. It comes in all shapes and sizes. In some cases, you can just watch a small, slow growing tumor. When treatment is needed, it usually involves surgery to remove part or all of the gland.

Invasive or aggressive thyroid cancers cancers can grow quickly. Some can eventually cut off the airway.

Papillary Thyroid Cancer Normally Not Aggressive

Strangely, Lorraine didn't have anaplastic thyroid cancer, which is the most aggressive type. She had papillary thyroid cancer — the most common type of thyroid cancer and usually not aggressive.

"With most thyroid cancers, the prognosis is great. But Ms. Roberts had a life-threatening type of thyroid cancer," says UVA Health otolaryngologist David Shonka, MD, who specializes in head and neck surgery.

He adds, "Without surgery, her tumor would likely grow large enough so she wouldn't be able to breathe. Or she would have problems breathing because of bleeding from the tumor into the lungs."

I had so much prayer from my church, my family and friends. Not sure if I could have made it without their support. And my faith in God is so strong, I was never afraid. But I sure am glad to be here today and so glad I met Dr. Shonka. Lorraine Roberts

Lorraine's Symptoms of Aggressive Thyroid Cancer

Healthy her whole life, Lorraine’s first signs of aggressive thyroid cancer came out of the blue. She began:

Coughing up blood

Having trouble swallowing

Sounding hoarse

Always needing to clear her throat

At First, a Scary Thyroid Cancer Prognosis