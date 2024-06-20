7 Quick Questions With Spine Surgeon Stephen Lockey

Stephen Lockey, MD, is an orthopedic surgeon who performs spine surgeries. He helps people find pain relief from debilitating conditions like disc disease, spinal stenosis, spondylolisthesis, adult spinal deformity, and traumatic injuries to the spine.

"I'm passionate about providing individualized care for my patients, researching new treatments and techniques, and educating the next generation of residents and fellows," he says.

Get To Know a Spine Surgeon

We asked Lockey our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Stephen Lockey, MD

What's most inspired my approach is seeing the outcomes that patients get with both non-operative and operative care. I think if you tailor the approach to the patient and their goals, their expectations, and their overall health, we can get people living better, longer, and more pain-free with the tools we have in modern medicine. That's been a rewarding part of my job as a doctor.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

My favorite part of my job is getting to know my patients and their families. That process begins in the preoperative setting and all the way through the journey of recovery after surgery. It's been very rewarding to see patients recover well, return to normal living, and have a fulfilling life because of the care we're able to provide.

3. What’s your biggest fear when you’re a patient?

My biggest fear as a patient is am I going to be treated as a person or just another number during the day? I want to see a provider who's going to get to know me. And who's going to tailor their approach based on my goals, my expectations, and my individual health problem.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

For stress relief, I spend time with my family. I have a wife and three small children. They keep me very busy. Sometimes they can be a source of stress, but they bring so much joy to my life. It's a real pleasure every time I get to see them and be home with them.

5. Dogs or cats?

I would say neither. My life is busy enough as it is right now. But if I had to choose, I would probably say dog. I grew up with dogs and I think my kids tend to gravitate more towards dogs. So it's interesting because as you have a family, you come to realize that a lot of these decisions are taken away from you and deferred to the group consensus. And that's fine with me.