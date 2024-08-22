7 Quick Questions With Pediatrician Priya Tulsi

Every patient has a unique story. That's the approach pediatrician Priya Tulsi, MD, takes when getting to know the children in her care as well as their families.

Tulsi grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, right outside of D.C. In high school, she participated in orchestra as well as forensics. While her extracurricular interests are diverse, which often helps her connect with her patients, her career focus has always been pediatric medicine. In her over 25 years in the field, she's seen children ranging from newborns to adolescents.

We got the chance to ask her our 7 quick questions to find out more about her.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Being a part of my patients' amazing journey through growth and development inspires me. My past patient experiences along with those of my own children help shape my approach to patient care.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

I enjoy interacting with my young patients and experiencing their resilience.

3. What’s your biggest fear when you’re a patient?

I always worry about the possible complications of a condition.