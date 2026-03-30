7 Quick Questions With Opthamologist Marc Odrich, MD

Marc Odrich, MD, is an ophthalmologist at the UVA Health.

He uses laser vision surgery, including LASIK, to correct eye conditions, including nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness, and astigmatism.

Meet a UVA Health Ophthalmologist

Get to know more about Odrich and his clinical approach in these 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I am inspired by the many different reasons that patients seek laser vision correction. Examples are young patients who desire to enter physically challenging careers such as the Secret Service or wish to be a pilot. Another is a patient who is a professional ballerina who can’t dance without seeing well. There are so many stories and each is unique.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

I have two favorite parts of my job. The first is explaining to patients the amazing interaction of the laser with their corneal tissue and the second is seeing patients after surgery, when they have vision that allows them to do what they want. This can be as simple as allowing a patient to drive and read texts on the car screen without glasses or as complicated as having a young patient be accepted to TopGun school because his vision is now three lines better than 20/20 without glasses or contacts. These individual successes for my patients are the most rewarding parts of my job.

3. How do you support your patients?

I always want patients to feel comfortable getting in touch with me. I give every patient my personal cell number so they can contact me if there are any questions surrounding their surgery or recovery.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

What stress? I have the greatest job in the world. I can’t wait to get up in the morning and get to my patients. And I have the Blue Ridge as a backdrop. How lucky can you get?

5. Dogs or cats?

Rescue dog — 75 lbs of love.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

I cannot remember any movie I have watched recently. I will say that I would watch My Cousin Vinny over and over again, and I have!

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Treat every patient like a beloved family member. It makes a lot of complicated decision-making easy.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Odrich?

Visit his profile page.