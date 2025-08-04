7 Quick Questions With Neurologist Talat Alvi

As a neurologist, Talat Alvi, MD, treats conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, and nervous system.

Meet a Northern Virginia-Based Neurologist

We asked Alvi our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Things I've learned from patients and their families — even when the news isn't good, they want to know the truth and for physicians to be honest with them.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

When patients start to get better and they're able to tell their life is getting better. That's the reason I keep doing my work.

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

There are times that strokes can be very disabling and, unfortunately, age is not a limit. Every time I see a stroke patient, especially a young person with a very disabling type of stroke, it reminds me of my own vulnerability as a human.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I find music very calming. I learned the power of music and arts during my neurology training.

5. Dogs or cats?

I have two cats at home.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

The Hunger Games — I liked that very much.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

There are patients who handle their sickness, their difficulties with patience and grace, and they do not complain. And that was surprising to me. That tells me something about how we can handle our difficult situations and still be thankful for what we have.