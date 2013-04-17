7 Quick Questions: Meet Dr. Stephen Brockmeier

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

You in one sentence:



Meet Dr. Brockmeier, a personal glimpse.

My name is Dr. Stephen Brockmeier, and I'm a faculty orthopedic surgeon at UVA specializing in sports medicine and shoulder reconstructive surgery.

Hometown?

Cincinnati, Ohio

Specialty?

Orthopedic surgery, sports medicine and shoulder reconstruction and replacement, team physician for UVA athletics.

Why medicine?

Growing up, I was always interested in science and had a knack for logic and problem solving. Medicine, as a career, offered me the chance to use those interests and talents to help others, to improve people's health and quality of life. At the same time, it provides for a job that is consistently stimulating and challenging, one where each day is unique, a little different from the day prior.

Best thing about UVA?

For me, the thing that sets UVA apart from anywhere else I've been is the community. To be able to live in a town like Charlottesville and serve the members of this community is a privilege.

Hobbies?

Sports, skiing, travel, time with my wife and three young kids.

What would you do if you weren't a doctor?

I suppose I'd more than likely be involved in either research or in teaching. Either that or I'd be a general manager, athletic director or an ESPN commentator.