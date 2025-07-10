7 Quick Questions With Kidney Transplant Doctor Jeanne Kamal

As a transplant nephrologist, Jeanne Kamal, MD, helps patients who need a kidney transplant.

A kidney transplant is a treatment option for kidney failure, which can happen because of diabetes, repeated infections, high blood pressure, or polycystic kidney disease. A transplant can sometimes help people live longer than treatment with dialysis.

Meet a Kidney Transplant Expert

We asked Kamal our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

As physicians, we often become accustomed to treating sick patients on a daily basis, but I make a conscious effort not to lose sight of the challenges that come with being a patient. I strive to approach every interaction from a place of empathy, consideration, and compassion, always keeping in mind the emotional and psychological toll that illness can take.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

I’m truly passionate about being a transplant provider. There’s nothing more rewarding than giving patients with end-stage organ failure a second chance at life and helping to alleviate some of their suffering. Being able to make such a profound impact on someone's health and future is incredibly fulfilling, and it’s an honor to be a part of their journey toward recovery.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

Being a patient is an incredibly vulnerable experience. Even as a physician, I sometimes find myself overwhelmed by the complexities of the healthcare system, which deepens my appreciation for the efforts my patients make every day to navigate it. Their resilience in facing these challenges, often without the same level of understanding or support, is something I greatly admire and take into consideration as I care for them.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I enjoy listening to music, and try to have a fixed workout schedule, mainly doing Pilates.

5. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Moana 2, it was a good movie.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Treating others the way you'd like to be treated is essentially the golden rule, and it's a principle that I strive to follow in my practice. It's about showing respect, kindness, and understanding — recognizing the inherent dignity of each person, especially when they are most vulnerable