7 Quick Question With Internal & Family Medicine Doctor Joshua Kim

Joshua Kim, DO, is an internal and pediatric medicine specialist. He sees patients of all ages at our Family and Sports Medicine Centreville clinic.

There, Kim's goal is to get to know his patients and to have them know him. He feels that creates a great partnership that helps his patients meet their health goals.

Get To Know a UVA Health Family & Sports Medicine Physician

Learn more about Kim through these 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I think what has inspired my approach to patient care is maybe twofold. Learning from mentors in training, and sort of seeing how they interact with patients and picking bits and pieces of that, and learning to apply that to the way that I approach patient care has been very helpful and informative in my journey to become a physician.

Also, seeing how my family interacts with the medical system and knowing that it's a complex and confusing (at times) system, and knowing that I can do my part in helping patients navigate it, as I help my family.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Talking with people, getting to know them, listening to their stories, seeing what their goals are, and trying to communicate what we can do to get them from point A to point B.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

Fear of the unknown. Not knowing what to do next, not knowing what the next steps are. So when I'm on the other side of the exam table, I like to try to explain as much as I can, as well as I can, so that whatever fear that we may mutually have can be best dealt with.