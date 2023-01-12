7 Quick Questions With Pelvic Floor Disorder Specialist Jacqueline Zillioux

A urologist specializing in urology and genitourinary reconstruction, Jacqueline Zillioux, MD, diagnoses and treats a variety of pelvic floor disorders. These include urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, genitourinary fistula, and pelvic organ prolapse.

Meet a Charlottesville-Based Urologist

We asked Zillioux our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Jacqueline Zillioux, MD

Many years ago, when I was applying to medical school, I came across a quote from Desmond Tutu about the Zulu proverb of Ubuntu: “One of these sayings in our country is Ubuntu — the essence of being human. Ubuntu speaks particularly about the fact that you can’t exist as a human being in isolation … we think of ourselves far too frequently as just individuals, separated from one another, whereas you are connected and what you do affects the whole world. When you do well, it spreads out; it is for the whole of humanity.”

This concept really resonated with me and solidified my decision to go into medicine. I began to see medicine as an opportunity for me to do good for individuals that could spread out as good for the whole of humanity.

I have since kept in mind always that each patient is many things to many people — someone’s family member, friend, helper, employee or employer — and so in treating that patient, I’m also impacting that person’s entire network. I see it as a huge privilege and responsibility.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Hearing from patients who come back after treatment and tell me about how much better life is after correcting their urinary or pelvic floor issue!