7 Quick Questions With Interventional Cardiologist Rajan Patel

An interventional cardiologist, Rajan Patel, MD, is a heart doctor who fixes blocked or damaged blood vessels without doing open-heart surgery. That means that instead of cutting the chest open, he uses tiny tubes, wires, and devices to move through blood vessels — usually starting in the wrist or groin — to get to the heart.

When someone has clogged arteries that cause chest pain (angina) or even a heart attack, Patel can perform specialized procedures to clear the blockage and restore blood flow right away. He takes the tough cases — helping people who were told surgery isn't an option or who had a bypass that didn't work.

Meet an Interventional Cardiologist

We asked Patel our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

The influence of my mentors over the years. Seeing how senior physicians who've been involved in my training over a couple of decades treat their patients has been very educational and at many times inspirational.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

It's extremely satisfying to meet a patient, help them understand their medical problems, treat them, and then follow up with them, especially when they're feeling better. That, in combination with some of the education and research that we do at places like UVA Health, makes it exciting to get up in the morning and come to work.

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

When I see patients, whether they're the chief of a department or somebody who's never walked into a hospital before, I try to explain things in a way that they'll understand without any medical background.

I hope that if I were a patient, someone would do that with me. Because even if one has extensive medical education and experience, when you're the patient, all that goes away. You want to be treated like a person.

4. What do you do for stress relief?