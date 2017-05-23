7 Quick Questions With General Surgeon John Harrison, DO

General surgeon John Harrison, DO, performs a wide range of procedures to treat conditions like appendicitis, gallstones, hemorrhoids, hernias, and more. He often uses minimally invasive surgical techniques to speed recovery and healing.

Harrison practices at General Surgery Manassas and General Surgery Haymarket. He enjoys helping patients understand their condition, how surgery can help, and what recovery will look like.

Meet a UVA Health General Surgeon

We asked Harrison our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My father was a dentist. He is the salt of the earth and the greatest human being I've ever met. I always say, if I can be him or make him proud, I've done a good job.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Operating is by far my favorite part of my job, but I truly enjoy explaining things to patients, seeing that light bulb go on, and making it so that they understand why we're doing what we're doing. And not only why we're doing what we're doing, but why what we're doing is going to change them.

3. What’s your biggest fear as a patient?

Having had surgery myself, my hope was that it would alleviate the symptom that I had. That's the concern always — am I going to feel better after this or worse?

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I have a 52 acre farm. If I’m not working, I'm on a tractor or using a chainsaw. I'm not inside very much.

5. Dogs or cats?

Oh, dogs all day long. My sidekick is Murphy, a chocolate lab.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

I took my kids to Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds is the man.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Life's short. Roll with the punches, deal with it the best you can, and understand that this too shall pass, good or bad.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Harrison?

Visit his profile page.