7 Quick Questions With Pediatric Asthma Specialist William Teague

William Teague, MD, is a pediatric allergist and immunologist at UVA Health Children's. In addition to helping children with allergies and asthma, Teague also researches new methods of treating these conditions.



In all parts of his practice, Teague practices family-centered medicine, and prioritizes compassion and listening.

Get to Know a Pediatric Asthma Specialist

We asked Teague our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I was most inspired by the early teachers and mentors I had — they all did cutting-edge research in their fields, were superb at communicating the results, and applied the highest scientific principles in the care of patients but always in a compassionate way. The greatest ones had an abiding humility.

2. Favorite part of your job?

The joy of discovery - the aha moment when the data is before me and I come to an insight about a disease I never had before, and then the smile of knowing at that very moment that I am possibly the only person (apart from God) who has this new knowledge.

3. Biggest fear when you're a patient?

Of an impersonal, dispassionate, efficient provider with one hand on the door while they stand in place interviewing me.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I pray continuously for stress relief and now and then indulge with good coffee.

5. Dogs or cats?

As an asthma specialist, I really detest cats — how many times has the arrival of a new cat in a house sent a nine-year-old child to the ICU with asthma? Countless times.