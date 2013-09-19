7 Quick Questions: Dr. Leigh Cantrell

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

Dr. Cantrell is a gynecology oncologist at UVA.

Introduce yourself?

I am Leigh Cantrell; I am a gynecologist oncologist at the University of Virginia with a special interest in robotic surgery.

Hometown?

Brevard, NC

Specialty?

Gynecology Oncology

Why medicine?

Because I couldn't imagine doing anything else! I love my job and think it an honor to take care of other people.

Best thing about UVA?

The people who work here!!!

Hobbies?

Hiking, reading and gardening

What would you do if you weren't a doctor?

I would teach.