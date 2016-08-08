7 Quick Questions: Meet David Hamilton

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

David Hamilton, MD, grew up in rural Maryland. He's an adult psychiatrist with additional training in forensic psychiatry.

1. What did you want to be when you were little?

Astronaut rock star, of course.

Psychiatrist David V. Hamilton, MD

2. What’s your favorite place to travel?

Italy or Spain. I haven’t been to either, but I’m pretty sure one of them is my favorite.

3. What’s the most unhealthy thing you eat?

BBQ. Love the BBQ.

4. What’s the most exciting thing/research happening in your field right now?

Non-pharmacologic treatments for depression based on translational work coming out of neuroimaging and genetics.

5. Why did you choose your specialty?

The mind-brain connection is really the final frontier in medicine, if not all science. I have a hard time understanding why anyone would want to do anything else.

6. What’s your favorite thing about working at UVA?

The relationships that you develop over with other providers: physicians, RNs, PCAs, social workers patient companions, etc.

7. Who’s your inspiration/hero?

I don’t think I have any heroes, but I’m inspired daily by my patients, residents and colleagues.