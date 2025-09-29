7 Quick Questions With Bariatric Surgeon Thomas Shin

Thomas Shin, MD, PhD, is a surgeon in Charlottesville who specializes in bariatric surgery and surgery for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). He also performs minimally invasive general surgeries, like hernia repairs and gallbladder removals.
Meet a Bariatric Surgeon
We asked Shin our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.
1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?
The sacred trust patients place in surgeons. I'm continually humbled by how patients entrust us not just with their medical care, but with their entire being — allowing us to make permanent changes to their bodies in pursuit of healing.
This extraordinary responsibility has instilled in me a deep sense of reverence for every patient interaction and drives my commitment to treating each patient with the utmost respect, compassion, and excellence they deserve.
Learn More About Dr. Shin
Check out his profile page to see his biography, practice locations, and more.
2. What's your favorite part of your job?
Witnessing how surgical intervention can fundamentally transform a patient's life trajectory. It's not just about treating disease — it's about restoring hope and functionality. Seeing patients regain their quality of life and watching their entire outlook change through surgical care never gets old. That moment when you realize you've helped restore not just physical function, but someone's hope for the future — that's what makes this work so meaningful.
3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?
Uncertainty — not knowing whether the recommended treatment is truly the best option or what happens if it doesn't work as expected. The unknown of 'what's next' and whether we're pursuing the most effective path forward would keep me up at night. This is why I prioritize clear communication with my patients, ensuring they understand not just what we're doing, but why, and what our backup plans are if needed.
4. What do you do for stress relief?
Running helps me clear my head. After an intense day in the OR, there’s something therapeutic about being able to focus on the trail and rhythm of the run.
5. Dogs or cats?
I refuse to choose sides in the great pet debate. I'm like Switzerland, but with more animal videos on my phone.
6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?
Elemental. My kids and I give all thumbs up!
7. Best advice you've ever heard?
Never forget that the human experience is universal. No matter what brings us together — whether it's in a medical setting or elsewhere — we all share common hopes, fears, and needs. Keeping that perspective helps me approach every interaction with empathy and understanding.
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