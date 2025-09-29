7 Quick Questions With Bariatric Surgeon Thomas Shin

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Witnessing how surgical intervention can fundamentally transform a patient's life trajectory. It's not just about treating disease — it's about restoring hope and functionality. Seeing patients regain their quality of life and watching their entire outlook change through surgical care never gets old. That moment when you realize you've helped restore not just physical function, but someone's hope for the future — that's what makes this work so meaningful.

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

Uncertainty — not knowing whether the recommended treatment is truly the best option or what happens if it doesn't work as expected. The unknown of 'what's next' and whether we're pursuing the most effective path forward would keep me up at night. This is why I prioritize clear communication with my patients, ensuring they understand not just what we're doing, but why, and what our backup plans are if needed.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

Running helps me clear my head. After an intense day in the OR, there’s something therapeutic about being able to focus on the trail and rhythm of the run.

5. Dogs or cats?

I refuse to choose sides in the great pet debate. I'm like Switzerland, but with more animal videos on my phone.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Elemental. My kids and I give all thumbs up!

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Never forget that the human experience is universal. No matter what brings us together — whether it's in a medical setting or elsewhere — we all share common hopes, fears, and needs. Keeping that perspective helps me approach every interaction with empathy and understanding.