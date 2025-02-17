7 Quick Question With Heart Surgeon & Structural Heart Specialist Adanna Akujuo

Adanna C Akujuo, MD, is a heart surgeon who treats patients with heart valve, heart rhythm, and heart artery issues. She is also the surgical director of UVA Health's structural heart program and vice chair of diversity, equity, and inclusion for UVA Health's department of surgery.

Akujuo is dedicated to helping patients feel comfortable and listened to, and believes in treating her patients with the same level of care she would give to a family member. "I'll be dedicated to taking care of them prior to their procedure, through their procedure, and after their procedure, as I would expect any member of my family to be taken care of," she says.

Meet This Charlotteville-Based Heart Surgeon

We asked Akujuo our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Witnessing how people from disadvantaged neighborhoods sometimes get treated disproportionately in healthcare and seeing the fear that all people come in with when they have heart disease.

I believe that it is my duty not just to be a surgeon and operate technically, but to also treat all of the emotional aspects that come with undergoing heart surgery.

Not only taking care of the patients but also trying to comfort their family members as well, because they go through this difficult process with the patients. So, it's my job not only to be a surgeon for them, but to reassure them, to educate them, to advocate for them, and to make sure that they get the best care while they're under my care.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Taking care of someone who is extremely ill and in distress and having them walk into my office a month later with a huge smile on their face and happy about the quality of life that they now have.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

That whatever procedure I undergo will not be successful or that my quality of life will never be what I want it to be.