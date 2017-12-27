2017 in Review: Health Tips, Happy Endings and Tough Conversations

Lauren Davidson was a healthy, active 11-year-old until she began having joint pain and trouble breathing. At UVA, doctors quickly diagnosed her with a very rare disease: granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA). After the diagnosis and a hospital stay, Lauren and her family learned to manage her condition, allowing her to again be an active tween.

I first heard Lauren’s story when her mom reached out to us through our UVA Health System Facebook page. I was so proud to hear about how our hospital helped Lauren. I feel that rush every time I see this video about Lauren’s GPA diagnosis, produced by my colleague Erica Gregory. As I think about 2017 in review, this just might be my favorite story.