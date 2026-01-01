Home Healthcare Infusion Therapy

Home infusion provides a comfortable alternative to getting infusion therapy in the hospital. You may be able to return to your normal routines and, in some cases, return to work while still on home infusion therapy.

Our UVA Health Continuum Home Infusion service delivers high-quality, compassionate care in the comfort and convenience of your home. Our experienced team of pharmacists, nurses, and support staff is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Why Choose Home Infusion?

Home infusion therapy is a safe and effective alternative to getting infusion treatment in a hospital or outpatient infusion center.

Our specialized infusion nurses are trained in the management of infusion therapies and can provide:

Medications and fluids in the comfort of your home

Education and hands-on training for patients and caregivers

Ongoing support to ensure comfort and confidence with your therapy

Nursing Support

Continuum's home infusion team of registered nurses are specially trained on how to administer multiple types of medication, whether that's through an intravenous (IV) line (into a vein), under your skin (subcutaneous), or through a central line (a longer-term catheter). We provide teaching and support to make sure you and your family are comfortable with your infusion therapy at home.

Pharmacy Support

We provide infusion therapies with easy-to-use infusion pumps and supplies.

We can directly deliver your medicines and supplies to your home. Your infusion pharmacist works closely with your doctor and home care nursing team to make sure your care and treatment goals are met and care is coordinated.

Our nutritional support team closely watches your nutritional needs and can provide needed products at home, such as enteral tube feedings or total parenteral nutrition (TPN).

Therapy Types

Infusion therapy falls into two types: traditional infusion therapy and specialty infusion.

Traditional Infusion Therapy

This includes treatments like:

Antibiotics, antivirals, and antifungal medicines for infections

Pain management

Hydration therapy

Nutrition support (such as TPN)

Chemotherapy for cancer care

Specialty Infusion Therapy

This involves more complex therapies, such as:

Biologics

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)

Immunotherapies

These are often used to treat chronic and autoimmune conditions across many specialties like: