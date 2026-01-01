Driven to Bring Hope to Life
At UVA Health, hope is our promise to you. Hope is breaking the boundaries of what medicine can do, inventing new treatments, blazing new scientific trails, and crafting new protocols to vanquish disease. It's providing compassionate, world-class care for every patient we serve, by bringing the expertise of a nationally ranked health system to communities across Virginia. It's making sure you and your family can get the highest-quality care close to home when it's needed most.
Our providers, researchers, and educators all work together on delivering personalized care, advancing new treatments, and improving health outcomes for all Virginians and beyond. And our statewide network of primary care practices, specialty clinics, and medical centers means cutting-edge, life-saving healthcare is accessible, connected, and easy to navigate, so you have options for where and how you receive care. Our care teams partner across locations and specialties to support smoother transitions, clearer communication, and care guided by what’s best for you.
Our health system includes four medical centers in northern and central Virginia and primary and specialty care locations in Warrenton, Gainesville, Manassas, Haymarket, and many more spread across the state. As part of our health system, you'll find:
- University Medical Center, our flagship academic teaching hospital
- UVA Health Children’s, ranked the #1 children’s hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report
- Culpeper Medical Center, Haymarket Medical Center, and Prince William Medical Center, each serving patients throughout Northern and Central Virginia
Virginia's first National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, the only comprehensive transplant center in Virginia, Primary Stroke Center and Primary Heart Attack Center designations, and many more advanced care programs
- Acute inpatient hospitals supported by provider practices and complementary healthcare services
- Leading-edge research discovering new medicines and treatments
- Support services and resources for patients, families, and caregivers
We know that health and medical needs aren’t one-size-fits-all. But UVA Health is here, close to home, ready to work together and with you to support you and your family's health and wellness journey, every step of the way.
Care in Your Community
Delivering compassionate, expert care to every patient in every community we serve is part of our world-class care. With dozens of primary and specialty care locations and 4 medical centers across northern and central Virginia, we offer care to address all your healthcare needs.Learn More
UVA Cancer Care: Breaking Through Boundaries
At UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center, we relentlessly pursue new, better ways to detect, treat, and prevent cancer for all Virginians and beyond. That’s why we're Virginia’s first center to receive the National Cancer Institute’s highest designation as a comprehensive cancer center.Learn More
Virginia’s #1 Children’s Hospital
We’re proud to be recognized as Virginia’s #1 children’s hospital, with 9 nationally ranked specialties, by U.S. News & World Report. With highly trained specialists, child-friendly environments, cutting-edge research, and innovative care, we put children’s needs at the heart of everything we do.Learn More
Solving Medical Mysteries
UVA’s Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology stands at the forefront of cutting-edge medicine, ensuring no Virginian will need to leave the state for even the most complex care. We have top minds investigating gene, cellular, and immune-therapies that are revolutionizing how we treat and cure disease.Learn More