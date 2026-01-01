Population Health Leadership

Novella W. Thompson, MBA, MA, ALM-C, FACHE

Assistant Chief: CEO Cabinet

Novella provides strategic, operational, and development leadership for UVA Health's Population Health Department across a portfolio of programs that support patients throughout the continuum of care. Her work spans population health management, post-acute partnerships, hospice and palliative care strategy, and transitions of care—advancing UVA Health’s mission to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care beyond hospital walls.

Under her leadership, the department also supports initiatives in medical research, graduate and undergraduate education, digital innovation, community engagement, and health system operations. These include oversight of UVA Health’s community paramedicine, remote patient monitoring (IHM), home health services, the homeless consult program, and mobile care delivery. Novella also partners with the Center for Telehealth and oversees digital literacy programs, patient progression initiatives, and the Non-Emergent Medical Transportation (NEMT) Committee.

She earned her undergraduate degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College, a master’s in counseling psychology from Marshall University, and an Executive MBA from the University of North Alabama. Novella is certified in Advanced Lean Management and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Known for her ability to lead cross-continuum solutions, Novella brings over 30 years of healthcare experience and 15 years of system-level expertise to her role, consistently driving innovation, integration, and improved outcomes in both adult and pediatric care delivery.

Novella oversees:

Community Paramedicine

Remote Patient Monitoring (IHM)

UVA Health Continuum Home Health

Virginia at Home (VaH)

Medicine HOME

Unhoused Consult Services

WellAware Community Health Workers

UVA Health Mobile Care

Transitions of Care Partnerships and Programming

Hospice and Palliative Care Partnerships for Adults and Pediatrics

UVA Student and Employee Clinic Wise

Program Quality & Continuous Improvement

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