Population Health Leadership
Our Population Health Leadership team comes from a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical backgrounds. But what they share is a passion for improving patient outcomes by extending care beyond hospital walls. As a team, they are committed to ensuring that across the commonwealth, every patient receives the right care, in the right place, and at the right time.
Our Population Health Leadership Team
Assistant Chief: CEO Cabinet
Clinical Care Services Director
Care Continuum Strategy Director
Clinical & Strategic Initiatives Director
Transitions of Care Director
WellAware Clinical Care Services Director
Quality Director
Continuum Home Health Director
Continuum Home Health Nurse Manager
Continuum Home Health Rehabilitation Services Manager
Continuum Home Health Operations and Scheduling Manager
Social Work Assistant Manager
Novella W. Thompson, MBA, MA, ALM-C, FACHE
Assistant Chief: CEO Cabinet
Novella provides strategic, operational, and development leadership for UVA Health's Population Health Department across a portfolio of programs that support patients throughout the continuum of care. Her work spans population health management, post-acute partnerships, hospice and palliative care strategy, and transitions of care—advancing UVA Health’s mission to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care beyond hospital walls.
Under her leadership, the department also supports initiatives in medical research, graduate and undergraduate education, digital innovation, community engagement, and health system operations. These include oversight of UVA Health’s community paramedicine, remote patient monitoring (IHM), home health services, the homeless consult program, and mobile care delivery. Novella also partners with the Center for Telehealth and oversees digital literacy programs, patient progression initiatives, and the Non-Emergent Medical Transportation (NEMT) Committee.
She earned her undergraduate degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College, a master’s in counseling psychology from Marshall University, and an Executive MBA from the University of North Alabama. Novella is certified in Advanced Lean Management and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Known for her ability to lead cross-continuum solutions, Novella brings over 30 years of healthcare experience and 15 years of system-level expertise to her role, consistently driving innovation, integration, and improved outcomes in both adult and pediatric care delivery.
Novella oversees:
- Community Paramedicine
- Remote Patient Monitoring (IHM)
- UVA Health Continuum Home Health
- Virginia at Home (VaH)
- Medicine HOME
- Unhoused Consult Services
- WellAware Community Health Workers
- UVA Health Mobile Care
- Transitions of Care Partnerships and Programming
- Hospice and Palliative Care Partnerships for Adults and Pediatrics
- UVA Student and Employee Clinic Wise
- Program Quality & Continuous Improvement
Laquita R. Minor, MSN, BA, RN, NE-BC
Director, Clinical Care Services, Population Health
Laquita Minor is proud to be a Triple ‘Hoo, having earned three degrees from the University of Virginia: Bachelor of Arts (Major: French, Minor: Biology), Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Master of Science in Nursing (Adult Health Program). Laquita spent nearly a decade of her 23-year tenure at UVA Medical Center working as a bedside nurse in critical care and acute care units, and the last 14 years serving on the Medical Center Management Team.
Delivering quality, patient-centered care, as well as leading and supporting clinical teams in this endeavor, has always been Laquita’s passion. She became the first Nurse Manager of UVA Transitional Care Hospital, where she developed unit-based, standard operating procedures for this startup facility and opened the door to the first patient in August 2010.
In June 2012, Laquita joined Ambulatory Care Services, for which she spent nearly a decade managing clinic operations, while ensuring regulatory compliance, team recruitment, and staff training and development. In her various leadership roles, particularly as Director of Primary Care and Psychiatry Clinics, Laquita developed strong, collaborative relationships with interdepartmental colleagues and served on numerous UVA Health committees to ensure Ambulatory representation.
Laquita joined Population Health in October 2022 as the Director of Clinical Care Services. In this new role, Laquita leads the Population Health clinical team to ensure excellence in patient care, compliance and policy, clinical operations, remote patient monitoring utilization, and cross-collaboration throughout the Medical Center, UVA, UVA-Wise, and UPG. Additionally, she drives continuous performance improvement efforts for all clinical programming.
Laquita leads the Medicine HOME Program, Behavioral Health, Virginia at Home, and the UVA Student & Faculty Clinic Wise, Clinical Team.
Jared McComb, MA
Director, Population Health & Care Continuum Strategy
Jared McComb has been an integral member of the Population Health Department since 2018. He initially served as a wellness coach with the BeWell initiative to help UVA Team Members achieve health and wellness goals. He then worked as a Case Manager and was promoted to Lead Case Manager. These roles developed his passion for supporting patients in navigating the healthcare system after their UVA Medical Center discharges. In 2021, he was promoted to management, where he significantly impacted the effectiveness and retention of the Department's lead case managers and case managers.
Jared’s commitment to helping patients and improving their experience with health care and community services, along with his success in supporting both patients and colleagues, led to his role as Director of Population Health Management in 2023. He takes the lead in hiring, onboarding, training, and managing the case managers; designing, assessing, and revising standard workflows; directing growth initiatives and the development of the IHM/RPM program, and meeting with internal and external partners to form and support effective collaborations. This role transitioned to Director, Population Health & Care Continuum Strategy in 2025 to better reflect his contributions of progressive leadership within population health, data-driven strategy and integrated delivery systems development.
Jared is a veteran of both the Marine Corps and Virginia National Guard. He holds a bachelor's degree from UVA and a master's degree in theology. He lives in Charlottesville with his wife and two children and is actively involved in his community. When he is not out exploring nature, you can find him with a good book or engaging in a friendly competition over a board game with his family and friends.
Jared leads the Interactive Home Monitoring Program (IHM), the Homeless Consult Services Program, the Adult and Pediatrics Case Management Team, and Innovative Technology Strategies.
Robert D'Eramo, PharmD, MSHA, FACHE
Director, Clinical and Strategic Initiatives
Robert D’Eramo has been with UVA since June 2017 and is currently part of the Population Health leadership team. With over eight years of leadership experience, he has held roles including Clinical Pharmacist, Pharmacy Supervisor, and Clinical Operations Manager. In 2021, Robert became the Interim Director of UVA Continuum Home Health Infusion Pharmacy and was later promoted to Service Line Business Development and Integration Director. In this role, he focused on business growth and development opportunities for Continuum, UVA's Transitional Care Hospital, and WorkMed, and on strengthening connections with UVA Medical Center and community hospitals.
Robert graduated from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy with a Doctorate of Pharmacy degree in 2017. Before VCU, he earned a B.S. in Biological Sciences from Virginia Tech. He completed his PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at UVA Health System in 2018 and followed it with a PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership residency in 2019, also at UVA Health System. During this time, he obtained his Master of Science in Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Robert is passionate about expanding the exceptional care we provide to our patients and community.
Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, cooking, fishing, playing golf, and exploring Charlottesville.
Robert leads the Community Paramedicine program, Mobile Care Unit, Strategic Initiative Projects, the Paramedic Team, the Clinical Team for Mobile Care, and the Population Health Specialist Team.
Beverly Tucker, ACM, BSW, MSHA
Director, Transitions of Care
Beverly (Bev) joined UVA Health in 2011, bringing with her over 25 years of experience across the continuum of healthcare. She initially served as a Case Manager at the Transitional Care Hospital (TCH) – a Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH). Soon after, she took on the role of Director of Case Management, where she built and led a team responsible for marketing, admissions, and discharge planning. After the LTACH closed, Bev continued to leverage her community expertise and case management skills in the Post-Acute Department and Patient Progression Coalition.
Through her work with the Patient Progression Coalition, Bev introduced the idea for the Transitions of Care program, which ensures that UVA Health patients discharged to select Skilled Nursing Facilities are followed for thirty days. Drawing on her extensive experience in local nursing facilities, Bev was able to observe and assist patients during their transitions from home to nursing care or assisted living. Additionally, Bev served as an administrator for one of the community’s Assisted Living Facilities, where she worked closely with patients and their families as they navigated these significant life changes.
Bev earned her Master of Science in Healthcare Administration in 2018 and Lean Management Certification in 2024.
Bev has a deep connection with UVA Health, which has been a part of her life from the very beginning. It cared for her at birth, as well as for her three children and three of her grandchildren. For generations, UVA Health has been her family’s trusted choice for healthcare. It’s more than just a place to her; it's her passion and remains close to her heart.
Bev leads the Transitions of Care program, Patient Liaison Team, Adult Hospice and Palliative Care QPI work, and SNF Partnerships.
Contact Bev
Jeanne Bird, MSHA, BS – RRT
Director, Quality
Jeanne Bird began her UVA career in 1995 at the UVA Medical Center working as a Registered Respiratory Therapist in the Medical Intensive Care Unit. It was there that she developed a passion for chronic disease management planning, prolonged ventilator weaning, pulmonary rehabilitation, and ongoing pulmonary patient health maintenance planning. This passion led her to pursue these opportunities between 1998 and 2010 at UVA-Encompass Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, her first introduction to Post-Acute Care.
In February 2010, Jeanne returned to UVA to form and lead the Respiratory Failure Program at UVA Transitional Care Hospital, a long-term acute care hospital, as Respiratory Therapy department manager. In addition to Respiratory Therapy clinical operations leadership, she worked closely with Medical and Clinical Leaders to create patient care protocols and clinical guidelines and contributed to two Patient Care Quality award winning studies. Jeanne became Director of Quality for UVA Transitional Care Hospital in December 2015. Under her leadership, UVA Transitional Care Hospital achieved distinction for Joint Commission specialty certified programs in Wound Care and Respiratory Failure.
Jeanne enjoys the challenge of identifying and then improving underperforming processes. She holds a dual Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and Respiratory Therapy from Millersville University of PA. She achieved her Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Southern New Hampshire University in January 2019. She is a lifelong learner, having also achieved Certifications in Lean Six Sigma and in Healthcare Improvement Quality and Safety. Jeanne has undertaken several special assignments within the Medical Center during the Covid-19 pandemic, and in the subsequent recovery period, to ensure stabilization and performance excellence in multiple areas. Jeanne joined Population Health in May 2024, and in her role as Director of Quality, Jeanne partners with Population Health program leaders to ensure consistency and quality of care delivery across all programs in the department and to facilitate growth of those programs in alignment with the strategic goals of UVA Health.
Jeanne leads Quality & Performance Improvement for the Population Health Department programs, and the Continuum Home Health Agency and Home Infusion Partnership.
Betsy Peyton, BA, BSN, RN
Director, Clinical Care Services WellAware
Betsy Peyton is the Director of Clinical Care Services overseeing the WellAware Community Health Worker program. The WellAware program joined the Population Health Department in 2024, and Betsy looks forward to working with new colleagues who share her dedication to improving health outcomes for the community.
Betsy is a graduate of Charlottesville High School and holds both a BA in History and a BSN in Nursing from the University of Virginia. With more than twenty-five years as a Registered Nurse in community health, schools, and psychiatric settings in Charlottesville and New York City, she has worked to improve healthcare outcomes for a wide range of clients, including elderly dementia patients, homeless teenagers, and newly arrived refugee families.
With years of firsthand experience in home visiting, Betsy strongly believes in the effectiveness of the Community Health Worker model in providing high-quality care. Her approach to this work is to let communities take the lead, with services following their needs. She is grateful to work at an institution that values the importance of quality healthcare for everyone.
Outside of work, Betsy enjoys flower gardening and traveling to visit her three far-flung adult children. She is a fan of small art museums and short hikes. Betsy especially loves getting to know her neighbors in the Charlottesville area and hearing their many remarkable stories.
Betsy leads the WellAware Program, Community Health Worker Team, Community Engagement, and Resource Programming.
Lorie Koch, BSN, RN, CRNI
Nurse Manager, Continuum Home Health Care
Lorie Koch is the Nurse Manager for Continuum Home Health Care in the Population Health Department. Continuum is UVA’s home health and home infusion agency, providing Skilled Nursing, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Language Therapy, Home Health Aides, and Social Work services in the home for adult and pediatric patients throughout central Virginia.
Lorie joined UVA Health in 1994, as Continuum’s Home Infusion Coordinator. In her roles with Continuum, she has worked as an RN Coordinator and a field nurse. Lorie has extensive experience in home health and home infusion, having worked with organizations in New York City, Central Virginia, and Wisconsin. Lorie received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Valparaiso University. She is a certified infusion nurse (CRNI) through the Infusion Nurses Society and INCC.
As Nurse Manager, Lorie supports clinical teams caring for medically complex patients in their homes as well as UVA Medical Center Nurse Liaisons responsible for the smooth transition from hospital to home for patients receiving home infusion therapy. Lorie supports Continuum’s day-to-day operations using her extensive experience in managing complicated patient situations. Lorie ensures that field clinicians provide exceptional patient care through clinical care team meetings, supervisory visits, and ongoing education.
Anna DeLong, LCSW, NPT-C, Mindfulness Teacher
Assistant Manager, Social Work
Anna DeLong is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with over 30 years of experience in the mental health field, including 27 years of dedicated service at the University of Virginia. She earned her Master of Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1987 and has been licensed in Virginia since 1993.
Anna brings extensive post-graduate training in Neuro-Psychotherapy and the Mind-Body Connection, and she has been an avid practitioner of Mindfulness since the early 1990s. Her areas of expertise include Insight Dialogue, Yoga Nidra for Divine Sleep®, Sustainable Compassion, EMDR, and other evidence-based strategies designed to reset the autonomic nervous system in ways that promote emotional regulation and physical healing.
Deeply passionate about integrating mental and physical health, Anna is committed to sharing research-backed tools that foster healing, resilience, and self-empowerment. She believes strongly in the innate resilience of the human spirit and in our profound capacity to heal, recover, and grow.
M. Suzanna Davis, RN
Home Health Operations & Scheduling Manager, Continuum Home Health
Suzanna joined UVA in 2004 as a day shift RN on 5C/5W, where she earned her Clin 3. She later transferred to 4C, playing a key role in opening the Vascular Intermediate Care Unit (VIMU), and joined the Continuum team in 2018.
In her current role, Suzanna oversees home health nursing practice and daily operations for field teams, intake, and scheduling. She collaborates closely with home health leadership, population health, and ambulatory teams to support patient access, operational efficiency, practice productivity, and team engagement.
Nursing is a second career for Suzanna. She holds undergraduate nursing degrees from Piedmont Virginia Community College and Eastern Mennonite University and is currently pursuing her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN).
Outside of work, she enjoys time with her family, especially her two grandsons, and loves being on the lake, by the ocean, and traveling — with a special interest in international destinations. Fun fact: Suzanna has visited all 50 states.
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Laura Belozerco-Tracey
Manager Rehabilitation Services Continuum Home Health
Laura Belozerco-Tracey is the Rehabilitation Services Manager for Continuum Home Health. Continuum is UVA’s home health and home infusion agency, providing Skilled Nursing, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech-Language Therapy, Home Health Aides and Social Work services in the home for adult and pediatric patients throughout Central Virginia.
Laura joined UVA Health in 2004, as a PRN Home Health Speech-Language Pathologist. She has extensive experience working in home health, as well as skilled nursing, acute care, and acute rehabilitation. In 2012, Laura transitioned to a full time Home Health Speech-Language Pathologist and worked in the field covering 5+ counties serving patients with cognitive-communication, language, voice, and swallowing deficits. Laura received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Disorders at the State University of New York, and Master of Arts at Queens College, City University of New York.
In her role, Laura leads interdisciplinary rehabilitation teams, promotes evidenced-based practice, and ensures compliance with regulatory and quality standards. Her leadership focuses on clinical excellence, staff development, and collaborative care coordination to achieve optimal functional outcomes for patients.
Laura is passionate about empowering patients to regain independence, improve mobility, improve cognitive-communication skills, improve swallow function, and enhance quality of life in the comfort of their own homes. She believes that compassionate care, strong communication, and individual treatment plans are essential for successful rehabilitation.
Outside of work, Laura enjoys spending time with her son and friends, hiking, cooking/baking, and knitting. One of her most proud achievements is completing 29029 Everesting, an endurance challenge.
Catherine Harris, MSN, RN, NEA-BC
Director, Continuum Home Health
Catherine Harris is the Home Health Director for Continuum Home Health Care in the Population Health Department. Continuum is UVA’s home health and home infusion agency, providing Skilled Nursing, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Language Therapy, Home Health Aides and Social Work services in the home for the adult and pediatric population throughout central Virginia. In her role as director, Catherine is responsible for program planning, organizing, oversight, staffing, financial management, and accreditation for the home health agency. As an academic home health agency, Continuum seeks to educate, share knowledge and help develop future home health clinicians.
Catherine has been with UVA Health since 2009, when she joined as a night shift nurse on the neurology unit. Catherine has over 10 years of experience in home health and home infusion, where she started as a field nurse before moving into leadership.
Catherine is a strong proponent for home health, educating new clinicians locally, and speaking nationally. Catherine has experience in managing the home health and home infusion revenue cycle, OASIS, ICD-10 coding, quality improvement, utilization management, and home care accreditation. Catherine’s passion is improving access to care in the home, and creating environments where clinicians can provide excellent, safe care in the home environment.
Catherine earned her undergraduate degree in nursing from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. She received her Master’s in Nursing with Health System Administration from the University of Virginia in 2015, with a post-master’s certificate in Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing. She is also a Nurse Executive Advance Board Certified by the ANCC.
In her spare time, Catherine enjoys adventuring with her family and friends, reading, cooking, creating, and spending time outdoors.
Contact Catherine