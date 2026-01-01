The Behavioral Health Team offers caring, confidential therapy to support emotional and mental health. Licensed therapists collaborate with patients to support healing, build resilience, and address challenges.

The Behavioral Health Team can help patients:

Create positive change

Feel more relaxed and alert

Let go of stress

Develop a better work-life balance

Improve quality of life

Feel stronger and more confident

Recover from traumatic experiences

What the Behavioral Health Team Provides

The Behavioral Health Program offers support for individuals 18 years or older who are living in Virginia.