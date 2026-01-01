Behavioral Health
The Behavioral Health Team offers caring, confidential therapy to support emotional and mental health. Licensed therapists collaborate with patients to support healing, build resilience, and address challenges.
The Behavioral Health Team can help patients:
- Create positive change
- Feel more relaxed and alert
- Let go of stress
- Develop a better work-life balance
- Improve quality of life
- Feel stronger and more confident
- Recover from traumatic experiences
What the Behavioral Health Team Provides
The Behavioral Health Program offers support for individuals 18 years or older who are living in Virginia.
- In-person or telehealth support
- Psychotherapy services for issues such as depression, anxiety disorders, PTSD, stress, mood impacting healthcare engagement, life transitions, adjustments due to changes from chronic or acute illness and injuries, caregiving burden, grief/loss, addiction, end-of-life concerns, etc.
- Evidence-based psychotherapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Motivational Interviewing, Solution-Focused Brief Therapy, Eye-Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Psychoeducation about emotional or psychological conditions
- Support to learn skills to improve coping and well-being
Not Intended for Crisis Intervention
Our behavioral health program is not designed for crisis intervention. If you are experiencing an emergency, please call 911, go to your emergency room, or contact one of these crisis hotlines.