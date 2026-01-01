Accountable Care Organization
UVA Community Health ACO Public Reporting
ACO Name and Location
UVA Community Health Accountable Care Organization, LLC
8700 Sudley Road
Manassas, VA 20110
ACO Primary Contact
James Min, MD, ACO Executive
703-559-1403 | [email protected]
Organizational Information
ACO Participants
ACO Participants
ACO Participating in Joint Venture
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
N
ACO Governing Body
Member First Name
Member Last Name
Member Title/Position
Member's Voting Power (Expressed as Percentage or Number)
Membership Type
ACO Participant Legal Business Name and D/B/A, if applicable
Steve
Von Elton, MD
Chair, Voting Member
14.3
ACO Participant
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
Kara
Siford, MD
Vice Chair, Voting Member
14.3
ACO Participant
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
Steven
Tang, MD
Voting Member
14.3
ACO Participant
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
Chris
Ward, MD
Voting Member
14.3
ACO Participant
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
Chris
Heaton, MD
Voting Member
14.3
ACO Participant
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
Victoria
Hammonds, MD
Voting Member
14.3
ACO Participant
UVA Community Health Medical Group, LLC
John
Grzejka
Voting Member
14.3
Medicare Beneficiary
N/A
Key ACO Clinical and Administrative Leadership
ACO Executive | James Min, MD
Medical Director | Kara Siford, MD
Compliance Officer | Nicolette Meister
Quality Assurance/Improvement Officer | Michelle Strider
Associated Committees and Committee Leadership
Committee Name
Committee Leader Name and Position
ACO Quality Committee
Michelle Strider, Chair
Types of ACO Participants, or Combinations of Participants, That Formed the ACO
- ACO professionals in a group practice arrangement
Shared Savings and Losses
Amount of Shared Savings and Losses
- Second Agreement Period
- Performance Year 2024, $2,055,644.16
- Performance Year 2023, $0
- Performance Year 2022, $595,988.44
- Performance Year 2021, $808,676.42
- Performance Year 2020, $803,751.14
- First Agreement Period
- Performance Year 2019, $2,443,666.80
- Performance Year 2018, $0
- Performance Year 2017, $0
Shared Savings Distribution
- Second Agreement Period
Performance Year 2024
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: 15%
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 15%
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 70%
- Performance Year 2023
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: 15%
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 15%
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 70%
- Performance Year 2022
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: 15%
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 15%
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 70%
- Performance Year 2021
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: 15%
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 15%
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 70%
- Performance Year 2020
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: 47%
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 37%
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 16%
- First Agreement Period
- Performance Year 2019
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: 9%
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: 53%
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: 38%
- Performance Year 2018
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: N/A
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: N/A
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: N/A
- Performance Year 2017
- Proportion invested in infrastructure: N/A
- Proportion invested in redesigned care processes/resources: N/A
- Proportion of distribution to ACO participants: N/A
Quality Performance Results
2024 Quality Performance Results
Quality performance results are based on CMS Web Interface.
Measure #
Measure Name
Collection Method
Rate
ACO Mean
CAHPS-1
Getting Timely Care, Appointments, and Information
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
78.65
83.73
CAHPS-2
How Well Providers Communicate
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
93.87
94.44
CAHPS-3
Patient's Rating of Provider
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
92.64
92.91
CAHPS-4
Access to Specialists
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
73.26
75.23
CAHPS-5
Health Promotion and Education
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
59.99
66.28
CAHPS-6
Shared Decision Making
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
60.04
62.16
CAHPS-7
Health Status and Functional Status
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
76.21
74.83
CAHPS-8
Care Coordination
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
86.12
86.46
CAHPS-9
Courteous and Helpful Office Staff
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
90.95
93.24
CAHPS-11
Stewardship of Patient Resources
CAHPS for MIPS Survey
21.45
26.45
Quality ID# 001
Diabetes: Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Poor Control2
CMS Web Interface
9.63
9.44
Quality ID# 134
Preventative Care and Screening: Screening for Depression and Follow-up Plan
CMS Web Interface
76.04
81.46
Quality ID# 236
Controlling High Blood Pressure
CMS Web Interface
78.87
79.49
Quality ID# 318
Falls: Screening for Future Fall Risk
CMS Web Interface
77.96
88.99
Quality ID# 110
Preventative Care and Screening: Influenza Immunization
CMS Web Interface
60
68.6
Quality ID# 226
Preventative Care and Screening: Tobacco Use: Screening and Cessation Intervention
CMS Web Interface
75
79.98
Quality ID# 113
Colorectal Cancer Screening
CMS Web Interface
72.2
77.81
Quality ID# 112
Breast Cancer Screening
CMS Web Interface
70.73
80.93
Quality ID# 438
Statin Therapy for the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
CMS Web Interface
85.76
86.5
Quality ID# 370
Depression Remission at Twelve Months
CMS Web Interface
12.82
17.35
Measure# 479
Hospital-wide, 30-Day, All-Cause Unplanned Readmission (HWR) Rate for MIPS Groups2
Administrative Claims
0.1626
0.1517
Measure# 484
Clinician and Clinician Group Risk-standardized Hospital Admission Rates for Patients with Multiple Chronic Conditions
Administrative Claims
N/A
37
For previous years’ Financial and Quality Performance Results, please visit data.cms.gov.