Accountable Care Organization

ACO Mean

Measure Name

CAHPS-1 Getting Timely Care, Appointments, and Information CAHPS for MIPS Survey 78.65 83.73

CAHPS-2 How Well Providers Communicate CAHPS for MIPS Survey 93.87 94.44

CAHPS-3 Patient's Rating of Provider CAHPS for MIPS Survey 92.64 92.91

CAHPS-4 Access to Specialists CAHPS for MIPS Survey 73.26 75.23

CAHPS-5 Health Promotion and Education CAHPS for MIPS Survey 59.99 66.28

CAHPS-6 Shared Decision Making CAHPS for MIPS Survey 60.04 62.16

CAHPS-7 Health Status and Functional Status CAHPS for MIPS Survey 76.21 74.83

CAHPS-8 Care Coordination CAHPS for MIPS Survey 86.12 86.46

CAHPS-9 Courteous and Helpful Office Staff CAHPS for MIPS Survey 90.95 93.24

CAHPS-11 Stewardship of Patient Resources CAHPS for MIPS Survey 21.45 26.45

Quality ID# 001 Diabetes: Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Poor Control2 CMS Web Interface 9.63 9.44

Quality ID# 134 Preventative Care and Screening: Screening for Depression and Follow-up Plan CMS Web Interface 76.04 81.46

Quality ID# 236 Controlling High Blood Pressure CMS Web Interface 78.87 79.49

Quality ID# 318 Falls: Screening for Future Fall Risk CMS Web Interface 77.96 88.99

Quality ID# 110 Preventative Care and Screening: Influenza Immunization CMS Web Interface 60 68.6

Quality ID# 226 Preventative Care and Screening: Tobacco Use: Screening and Cessation Intervention CMS Web Interface 75 79.98

Quality ID# 113 Colorectal Cancer Screening CMS Web Interface 72.2 77.81

Quality ID# 112 Breast Cancer Screening CMS Web Interface 70.73 80.93

Quality ID# 438 Statin Therapy for the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease CMS Web Interface 85.76 86.5

Quality ID# 370 Depression Remission at Twelve Months CMS Web Interface 12.82 17.35

Measure# 479 Hospital-wide, 30-Day, All-Cause Unplanned Readmission (HWR) Rate for MIPS Groups2 Administrative Claims 0.1626 0.1517