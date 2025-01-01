Virginia Kids Deserve Top-Notch Cardiac Care

UVA Children’s Heart Center is part of UVA Children’s, the only children’s hospital in Virginia with national top-50 specialty rankings by U.S. News & World Report for both pediatric cardiology and heart surgery and neonatology for 2020-2021. Additionally, the publication ranked UVA Children’s “excellent” in heart transplant, infection prevention, clinical services, advanced technologies available, quality improvement and support for families; “very high” in Norwood procedure survival and complication prevention; and “above average” in our congenital heart program.

According to data from the Society for Thoracic Surgeons (STS), our survival rates exceed or are close to national averages across all five STAT categories. Our median length of stay is also significantly shorter than the national average across the five categories.

View data table.

You can feel confident referring your pediatric cardiology patients to UVA Children’s Heart Center, one of the most experienced programs available for pediatric patients with complex congenital heart disease and acquired cardiac conditions. We offer:

The largest pediatric heart transplant program by volume in Virginia, North Carolina and D.C.

A high-volume single ventricle program with surgical and quality outcomes far exceeding accepted national benchmarks

The largest fetal heart program in Virginia, including a comprehensive fetal outreach network

The only Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association Center of Excellence in Virginia and D.C.

An extensive cardiac neurodevelopmental program

The congenital heart surgery program at UVA Children’s is led by James Gangemi, MD, FACS, who is board certified in congenital heart surgery and trained to provide care for patients of all ages. UVA also has the only dedicated pediatric heart transplant program in Virginia.