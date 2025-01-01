Bariatric Surgery Gave Laura Her Life Back
Watch Laura share how bariatric surgery helped her find relief from sleep apnea, high blood pressure, and back pain.
Why UVA Health for Bariatric Surgery?
At UVA Health, you don't have to choose between a personalized experience and high-tech medicine. Our surgical expertise, advanced robotics, and cutting-edge science means you can count on us to provide the most up-to-date care. We're here to cheer you on through your entire bariatric surgery journey. Make an appointment to get started.