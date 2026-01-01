Does your knee feel stiff or painful every day? Are you finding it harder to do the things you love, like walking the dog or gardening, because of your knee pain?

Chronic knee pain from osteoarthritis can make you start avoiding the things you used to love. But with genicular artery embolization (GAE), you can get relief for your pain without major open surgery. GAE uses a tiny tube to reach your knee through your blood vessels. You won't need a large cut, and you can usually go home the same day.

Why Choose UVA Health for GAE?

Choose expertise that puts you at the center of all we do. Here, you’ll have:

A team that leads the way in advancing orthopedic care

High-tech tools and advanced procedures to make your care as simple and painless as possible

Nationally recognized research that improves patient outcomes

Our orthopedic care is ranked as among the best in the nation.

What is GAE?

GAE treats the exact spot where your knee is inflamed. By reducing blood flow there, we can reduce swelling and pain. Here’s how it works:

First, a very small cut (called an incision) is made in your groin to access your blood vessels.

Using real-time X-ray imaging, a thin tube (called a catheter) is guided through your blood vessels to reach the tiny vessels supplying blood to your knee.

Tiny particles are released through the catheter to block some of the blood flow to the inflamed areas of your knee.

Once the blood flow is reduced, the catheter is removed. No stitches are required.

The entire process usually takes 1-2 hours. Most people return to their normal daily activities in just a couple of days.

Many patients experience less pain for one to two years, and some research shows relief can last up to four years.

Is GAE Right for You?

You may be a good candidate for GAE if you have moderate to severe knee pain and treatments like physical therapy or joint injections haven't helped. This procedure is often used for people between 40 and 80 years old.

You aren’t a good candidate for GAE if you:

• Have very advanced "bone-on-bone" arthritis

• Have an active infection or cancer

• Are more likely to benefit from a total knee replacement surgery