Uterine Fibroid Treatment in Gainesville

If you have uterine fibroids, you know how painful they can be. Uterine fibroids can can also cause heavy, irregular periods, pelvic pressure, and back pain. Fortunately, for many people, hysterectomy is not the only option. Uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), also called uterine artery embolization (UAE), can be an alternative to hysterectomy.
Uterine fibroid embolization provides:
- A safe, quick procedure that lasts less than an hour
- Fast recovery, from five days to two weeks
- No need for general anesthesia
- Your uterus left intact
A few weeks after the procedure, your fibroid symptoms will start to disappear. About 90% of women who have uterine fibroid embolization experience significant symptom relief.
You don't need a doctor's referral to receive this treatment.
UVA Radiology Vein and Vascular Care Gainesville offers image-guided, minimally invasive treatments as alternatives to traditional surgery. Our highly skilled interventional radiologists use advanced X-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound imaging to see inside the body and treat a wide range of conditions and diseases with great precision. Since most of the treatments involve only a small incision, pain is minimal, and recovery time is lessened. As a result, patients are able to get back to their normal lives more quickly.
As an extension of UVA Health, our clinic brings high-quality care to the community. All of our interventional radiologist physicians are board-certified in radiology and specially trained in performing minimally invasive procedures. These doctors bring combined decades of experience practicing in the northeastern Virginia area.
At UVA Health Vein and Vascular Care Gainesville Clinic, we provide our patients with the utmost in care and professionalism. We specialize in image-guided, minimally invasive treatment as an alternative to traditional surgery. Our highly-trained staff is committed to taking care of your needs and treating you like family. From the moment you enter our facility, your health is our concern. And whether you need treatment for varicose or spider veins, uterine fibroid or peripheral arterial disease, our nursing staff and physicians will use the latest technologies combined with compassionate care to help make your visit as comfortable and successful as possible.