Uterine Fibroid Treatment in Gainesville

If you have uterine fibroids, you know how painful they can be. Uterine fibroids can can also cause heavy, irregular periods, pelvic pressure, and back pain. Fortunately, for many people, hysterectomy is not the only option. Uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), also called uterine artery embolization (UAE), can be an alternative to hysterectomy.

Uterine fibroid embolization provides:

A safe, quick procedure that lasts less than an hour

Fast recovery, from five days to two weeks

No need for general anesthesia

Your uterus left intact

A few weeks after the procedure, your fibroid symptoms will start to disappear. About 90% of women who have uterine fibroid embolization experience significant symptom relief.

You don't need a doctor's referral to receive this treatment.

Why UVA?

UVA Radiology Vein and Vascular Care Gainesville offers image-guided, minimally invasive treatments as alternatives to traditional surgery. Our highly skilled interventional radiologists use advanced X-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound imaging to see inside the body and treat a wide range of conditions and diseases with great precision. Since most of the treatments involve only a small incision, pain is minimal, and recovery time is lessened. As a result, patients are able to get back to their normal lives more quickly.

As an extension of UVA Health, our clinic brings high-quality care to the community. All of our interventional radiologist physicians are board-certified in radiology and specially trained in performing minimally invasive procedures. These doctors bring combined decades of experience practicing in the northeastern Virginia area.