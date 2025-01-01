Measles Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Measles is one of the most highly contagious viruses that we know. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they're not protected.

Most outbreaks happen in areas where not enough people are vaccinated against it. But even vaccinated people can sometimes get measles, though their illness is usually mild.

To protect yourself and your loved ones:

Check your vaccination status

Get a booster shot, if you need it

Understand the risks and symptoms

Follow trusted sources of information, like your local health department

Here, we answer some frequently asked questions about measles.

How does measles spread?

The measles virus is in the nose and throat of an infected person. It spreads when they sneeze, cough, or breathe. The virus can stay in the air for up to 2 hours, even after the infected person leaves the room. Other people can breathe it in or touch surfaces that have the virus and then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Is measles more dangerous for some people vs. others?

Anyone who is not vaccinated is at risk of getting it, at any age. It’s especially dangerous for:

Children, especially under 5 years of age

Pregnant women

People with weakened immune systems (undergoing cancer treatment, transplant recipients, HIV infected, etc.)

Can a measles infection kill you?

Measles can be extremely dangerous. In some cases, people develop:

Serious pneumonia

Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain)

Although rare, there is a risk of developing subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a type of brain swelling that affects mainly children, teens, and young adults.

Overall, less than 1% of people with measles die. But the chance of death is much higher in high-risk people, like those with weakened immune systems.

Part of what makes it so dangerous is that it can also remove your existing immunity to other diseases.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Early symptoms include:

Fever (over 104° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes.

After a few days, a red rash starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

In severe cases, measles can cause brain swelling, encephalitis, and pneumonia.

How long after exposure do measles symptoms start?

Symptoms usually start 7 to 14 days after being exposed.

Can someone get measles more than once?

No. Once you get measles, your body builds immunity, and you can’t get it again.

How can I protect myself from measles?

The best way to protect yourself from measles is to get the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. It’s safe and very effective. It helps prevent measles in about 97% of people when they get both doses.

Is the MMR vaccine safe?

Yes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that the measles vaccine (MMR vaccine), which also protects against mumps and rubella, is considered safe and highly effective, with two doses giving about 97% protection against measles.

Do masks protect from measles?

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases we know. Wearing a mask may help prevent the spread of measles (to a limited extent). But wearing a mask is not a substitute for getting the measles vaccine.

How do I know if I'm up-to-date on my measles vaccine? Do I need a booster shot?

You’re up to date if you:

Received 2 doses of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, and rubella)

Were born before 1957 (because most people were exposed to measles then, so they're considered immune)

If you’re up to date on your MMR vaccine, you don’t need a booster shot. If you had a measles vaccine between 1963 and 1967, you may need a booster, so ask your doctor.

Is there an upper age limit on getting the measles vaccine?

No.

When can children get vaccinated against measles?

Measles vaccines are usually given starting at 12 months of age.

In epidemic situations or before traveling outside of the U.S., your child may get the vaccine as young as 6 months old. After this, your child would still need 2 doses of the vaccine at age 12 months.

How long does protection from the measles vaccine last?

The measles vaccine gives strong protection for a long time. Studies show that most people still have protection after many years. A single dose protects for about 25 years. Getting 2 doses makes it last even longer.

Should I get a blood test to check if I'm immune to measles?

A blood test, called an MMR titer, can check if you have measles antibodies (the things that protect you from getting sick).

What should I do if I’m not immune to measles?

If you’re not immune, you can still get the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

If you believe you’ve been exposed to measles, talk to a doctor right away. They might suggest getting the vaccine within 3 days, or a shot called immunoglobulin, if you’re at a higher risk for getting sick.

If you have a weakened immune system (immunocompromised), there are some restrictions. If this is you, talk to your doctor for more information.

Can I still get measles if I had the vaccine?

The measles vaccine works very well, but sometimes people who got the vaccine can still get measles. This happens in about 3 out of 100 people.

If you do get measles after the vaccine, it’s much milder than if you hadn’t been vaccinated.

Since it's so contagious, can I spread measles to others by getting it in the vaccine?

No. You can’t spread measles after getting vaccinated.

Is it better to get immunity from the measles vaccine or from having the disease?

It’s safest to get immunity from the vaccine. The vaccine can protect you without the risk of getting sick.

If you do get measles, it can cause life-threatening health problems.

Is it OK to get the measles vaccine if I have cancer?

Sometimes. When you have cancer, you need to talk to your doctor about your ability to get a vaccine.

Is it OK to get the measles vaccine if I’m a transplant recipient or donor?

If you're getting an organ transplant, you'll get vaccinated against measles before surgery.

If you get exposed to measles after a transplant, your doctor may recommend that you get immunoglobulin.

Can I get the measles vaccine if I already have a weakened immune system (immunocompromised)?

It depends. You'll need to talk to your provider about your specific situation to know for sure.

If I live with someone who can’t get the measles vaccine, what should I do?

Make sure you are vaccinated. The best protection for a person with a compromised or weak immune system is to be exposed only to vaccinated people.

Why do we only need 2 measles shots in our lives, but need a flu shot every year?

Measles and the flu are very different viruses. Measles doesn’t change much over time, so the vaccine lasts a long time. The flu changes every year, so we need a new vaccine each year.

If a mom is vaccinated, is her baby protected from measles?

Yes. If a mom got the measles vaccine before getting pregnant, her baby is usually protected. Mothers can pass on antibodies to their babies before birth. But, by the time the baby is 6 to 12 months old, those antibodies go away. So, the baby needs their own vaccine by 12 months of age.

Why do babies get the measles vaccine at 12 months?

Babies get the vaccine at 12 months because at that age, their immune system is mature enough to build a long-lasting immunity. Before then, babies have some protection from their mothers, but it fades quickly.

If there’s an outbreak, babies as young as 6 months can get an early vaccine dose, but it doesn’t count toward their regular vaccine series.

I have a baby who is too young for the measles vaccine. What should I do?

Keep them away from people who have a fever and/or rash. In cases of likely exposure, your doctor can give your baby immunoglobulin or the vaccine, depending on the situation.

Babies 6 months and younger still have their mom’s antibodies if she was vaccinated before getting pregnant.

What is the treatment for measles?

There is no treatment once you have measles.

I may have been exposed to measles and don’t know my vaccination status. What should I do?

Experts recommend you get a first dose of the MMR vaccine within 72 hours of exposure (about 3 days). If exposure took place more than 72 hours ago, contact the Virginia Department of Health.

How do I find out my vaccination status?