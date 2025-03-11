Refer a Patient
As a provider, you can make patient referrals, for adults or children, by using the online referral form
Use the specialty forms for:
- Endocrinology (PDF)
- Kidney care/ Nephrology (PDF)
- Pulmonary care (PDF)
- Sleep clinic (PDF)
- Bispecific antibodies for cancer (PDF)
Specialty Programs with Referral Processes
Why Make Patient Referrals to UVA Health?
Consistently rated among the best hospitals in Virginia, UVA Health offers robust academic medicine and leading-edge research. Many of our treatments are unique to the region.
When you refer a patient to UVA Health, you can:
- See your patient's progress and medical records online with EpicCare.
- Help your patient join an advanced clinical trial.
- Connect with specialists through virtual consults and visits.
- Rely on responsive support from our physician relations team.
- Access labs, pharmacies, telemedicine locations, home healthcare, and more.
Find a Specialist for a Consult
- Allergy
- Anesthesiology
- Bariatrics
- Cardiology & Heart Surgery
- Dentistry
- Dermatology
- Diabetes & Endocrinology
Patient Referrals & Provider Services
- Get a Virtual Consult
At UVA, we've been building specialty care telehealth networks for decades. As a referring physician, you can take advantage of our expertise through virtual consults and telemedicine.
- Transfer a Patient
For all inpatient and emergency transfers, call 844.XFERUVA (844.933.7882). The UVA Transfer Center handles patient transport logistics; let us help you. As soon as you call, we move into action.
- Search Clinical Trials
Looking for a clinical trial for a patient? Help your patient access advanced care. You can browse our ongoing research studies to see open opportunities and trial details.
Healthy Practice: Your Link to the Latest at UVA Health
Stay current with what's happening at UVA Health and get your patients to the care they need. Read about the latest research and available treatments.Read Healthy Practice
Healthy Practice: Provider News
11/03/2025
Research Spotlight: Advancing Gynecologic Oncology Through Precision Clinical Trials
Gynecologic oncologist Paola Gehrig, MD, is leading efforts to expand clinical trials and develop molecularly guided therapies for women with endometrial, ovarian, and cervical cancers. The post Research Spotlight: Advancing Gynecologic Oncology Through Precision Clinical Trials appeared first on Healthy Practice.
11/03/2025
Research Spotlight: Exploring the Ear’s Natural Repair Tools to Prevent Hearing Loss
Neuroscientist Jung-Bum Shin, PhD, studies how the ear’s sensory hair cells detect and repair damage — laying the foundation for future hearing-restoration therapies. The post Research Spotlight: Exploring the Ear’s Natural Repair Tools to Prevent Hearing Loss appeared first on Healthy Practice.
10/31/2025
How a Neurocentric Lens Is Redefining Glioma Research
UVA Health’s Harald Sontheimer, PhD, shares how ion channels, neurotransmitters, and even scorpion venom are revealing new therapeutic targets — and why bridging oncology and neuroscience could reshape the future of brain tumor care. The post How a Neurocentric Lens Is Redefining Glioma Research appeared first on Healthy Practice.
10/29/2025
Pediatric News Briefs: Managing Headaches
Headaches are one of the most common reasons kids go to see their primary care doctor. But when can pediatric neurology help? The post Pediatric News Briefs: Managing Headaches appeared first on Healthy Practice.
10/24/2025
Pediatric Cardiology: When, and How, to Refer
As a pediatric cardiologist, Michael McCulloch enjoys the complexity of the human heart, but shares how the work of primary care doctors shapes the patient experience. The post Pediatric Cardiology: When, and How, to Refer appeared first on Healthy Practice.
10/21/2025
Caring for Children with Autism & Epilepsy
A unique program offers support for autistic children who also have epilepsy, providing a full range of treatment options. The post Caring for Children with Autism & Epilepsy appeared first on Healthy Practice.
10/16/2025
News Briefs: Neurostimulator for Gastroparesis + Ehlers-Danlos Care Award
Learn about a new effective surgical treatment for gastroparesis offered at UVA Health. Plus, our Ehlers-Danlos care receives special recognition. The post News Briefs: Neurostimulator for Gastroparesis + Ehlers-Danlos Care Award appeared first on Healthy Practice.
10/09/2025
Cutting-Edge, Patient-Centered Neurology & Neurosurgical Care
Referring your patients for neuroscience care means connecting them with world-class experts who work across disciplines to deliver coordinated, innovative care — from focused ultrasound and Gamma Knife to next-generation MS and Parkinson’s programs. The post Cutting-Edge, Patient-Centered Neurology & Neurosurgical Care appeared first on Healthy Practice.
10/07/2025
Virginia’s Best Children’s Hospital for the 5th Year
UVA Health Children's named Virginia's best Children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report for the 5th year in a row. The post Virginia’s Best Children’s Hospital for the 5th Year appeared first on Healthy Practice.
10/06/2025
Expanding Our Team of Specialty Providers: October 2025
These providers treat patients at our four hospitals in Charlottesville, Haymarket, Prince William, and Culpeper as well as our network of clinics throughout Virginia. The post Expanding Our Team of Specialty Providers: October 2025 appeared first on Healthy Practice.
Newsroom
11/13/2025
1st Death Linked to ‘Meat Allergy’ Spread by Ticks
A healthy 47-year-old man from New Jersey died abruptly four hours after consuming beef.
11/06/2025
UVA Discovers Why Alzheimer’s Patients Forget Family, Friends
Important new Alzheimer's insights could lead to ways to prevent patients from losing their "social memory" of friends and loved ones.
11/03/2025
Postpartum Psychosis: International Experts Seek to Save Lives of Mothers, Babies
An international panel of leading women’s mental health experts – including UVA Health’s Jennifer Payne, MD – is calling to reclassify postpartum psychosis as its own category of mental illness to improve the care new mothers receive. Postpartum psychosis is a severe psychiatric illness that is estimated to strike up to 2.6 out of every […]
10/31/2025
Community Health Foundation Hosts Inaugural Culpeper Golf Classic
The UVA Community Health Foundation hosted the inaugural UVA Health Culpeper Golf Classic on Friday, Oct. 17, at the Country Club of Culpeper. The event brought together 70 golfers, 15 volunteers, and staffers for a day of camaraderie and community while supporting a great cause for communities across Culpeper, Warrenton, and surrounding regions[SD1] . “We are […]
10/27/2025
Research Breakthroughs Lead to Potential New Parkinson’s Drug
The FDA is considering approving a new Parkinson's drug after many years of hard work by a UVA Health scientist.
10/27/2025
UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center Seeks Southwest Virginia Residents to Lead Region’s Cancer Battle
The Southwest Virginia Cancer Advisory Board (SWVA CAB), a community-driven initiative led by UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center, is seeking local residents to help guide the region’s fight against cancer.
10/24/2025
UVA to Host Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Saturday
The University of Virginia will hold a free prescription drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (1240 Lee St.).
10/16/2025
Missing Molecule May Explain Down Syndrome
Restoring the molecule, called pleiotrophin, could improve brain function in Down syndrome and other neurological diseases – possibly even in adults.
10/15/2025
UVA Health 34th Annual Golf Classic
The UVA Community Health Foundation hosted its 34th Friends of the Foundation Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 26, at Stonewall Golf Club, bringing together more than 115 golfers, staff, and volunteers for a day of community, camaraderie, and philanthropy. This year’s event generated more than $42,000 in support of cancer care at UVA Health Cancer […]