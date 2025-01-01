Pastoral Education Fall Internship
Important Dates
This internship lasts September — April and constitutes 1 unit.
We provide supervision for spiritual/pastoral work in both the parish setting and the hospital. You'll find ample opportunity throughout the program for intensive clinical study and theological reflection in the area of interpersonal relationships.
Eligibility
This part-time CPE program is designed for parish pastors and interested lay persons. Applicants must have graduated from high school. A college degree and completion of at least one year of theological education or its equivalent is preferable.
Requirements
This internship requires students to spend two days per week for approximately 33 weeks at UVA Medical Center. We keep time requirements as flexible as possible to fit the needs and schedules of participants.
Costs
- $700 — tuition per quarter
- $50 — non-refundable processing fee
- $125 — tuition deposit, required with your program acceptance letter; remaining balance due at the start of the program
- Other fees for lab coats, parking passes, books
Positions are offered on a space available basis. We encourage you to call to check on space availability before submitting your application.
