Pastoral Education Fall Internship

Important Dates

This internship lasts September — April and constitutes 1 unit.

We provide supervision for spiritual/pastoral work in both the parish setting and the hospital. You'll find ample opportunity throughout the program for intensive clinical study and theological reflection in the area of interpersonal relationships.

Eligibility

This part-time CPE program is designed for parish pastors and interested lay persons. Applicants must have graduated from high school. A college degree and completion of at least one year of theological education or its equivalent is preferable.

Requirements

This internship requires students to spend two days per week for approximately 33 weeks at UVA Medical Center. We keep time requirements as flexible as possible to fit the needs and schedules of participants.

Costs

$700 — tuition per quarter

tuition per quarter $50 — non-refundable processing fee

non-refundable processing fee $125 — tuition deposit, required with your program acceptance letter; remaining balance due at the start of the program

tuition deposit, required with your program acceptance letter; remaining balance due at the start of the program Other fees for lab coats, parking passes, books

Positions are offered on a space available basis. We encourage you to call to check on space availability before submitting your application.