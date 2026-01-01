Pegasus Teams

Pegasus crew members have special training to provide advanced medical support and care during transport. We also have dedicated specialty teams for neonatal and pediatric patients, and ECMO patients.

Neonatal & Pediatric Specialty Team

UVA Health's medical transport network's Neonatal Emergency Transport (NETS) Team can mobilize in under 7 minutes, and is available 24/7. In addition to the already extensive training all team members have, they also are able to provide:

Hemodynamic monitoring

Umbilical catheter placement

Small-bore chest tube insertion

Point-of-care lab work

Inhaled nitric oxide

High-frequency ventilation

Phototherapy

The team can also transport 2 patients simultaneously.

ECMO Team

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) supports patients whose heart and lungs aren't able to work properly while they get medical treatment. Once on ECMO, patients need to stay on it until their condition is treated. Our transport team is able to support these patients, and can even initiate ECMO if needed.

UVA Health University Medical Center is an ECMO Platinum level center of excellence award winner, the international group's highest honor. Fewer than 30 hospitals worldwide have earned this distinction.

We can provide transport for these patients via ground ambulance, helicopter, or fixed-wing aircraft. During these transports, a surgeon and ECMO specialist join our core team.