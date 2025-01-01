World-Class Healthcare in Northern Virginia
At UVA Health, we're committed to keeping you and your family healthy. Whether you need routine checkups or treatment for a serious condition, you'll find world-class care that's personalized to you — throughout Northern Virginia.
For the moment you need the best medical care, we're here.
Expert Primary & Specialty Care
UVA Health expertise in your own backyard gives you access to:
- Ground-breaking research and clinical trials
- Therapies and treatments not available anywhere else in the region
- The #1 children’s hospital in Virginia
- The first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Virginia
- Surgical care combining skilled board-certified surgeons, compassionate care, and advanced technology
Find Care Near You
You can visit primary and specialty care UVA Health providers throughout Northern Virginia, Culpeper, Charlottesville, and beyond.
In Northern Virginia and Culpeper, our 3 community hospitals and thousands of highly trained healthcare professionals connect you to advanced technologies, the latest techniques, and cutting-edge research.
- #1 Children's Hospital
Get the best healthcare for your child, right where you live, at the #1 children's hospital in Virginia.
- Top Cancer Care
What does it mean to have access to the first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Virginia?
- Open Clinical Trials
Clinical trials give you access to the most advanced treatments when you need them the most. We're made for the moment you need hope.