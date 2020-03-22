Visitors Not Permitted On UVA Inpatient Units Beginning 10 p.m. March 22

Effective at 10 p.m. Sunday, March 22, visitors to inpatient units will not be permitted at UVA Medical Center, and additional limitations will be placed on visitors to outpatient areas. These changes are being made to help protect the health of our patients and team members.

Unit managers can make some exceptions for specific patients if the visitor has no symptoms. All visitors must be screened before entering the hospital. Exceptions include:

Patients at the end of life: two designated visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Mothers in labor: one designated visitor at a time may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pediatric patients: one designated visitor may be at the bedside 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information on exceptions is available at uvahealth.com/services/covid19-visiting-restrictions.

Visitation Restrictions for Outpatient Areas

The following visitation restrictions will apply to all outpatient clinics, the Emergency Department and for outpatient procedures:

Only one designated visitor is permitted for the length of each patient’s visit.

Designated visitors are asked to limit their arrivals and departures from the outpatient area they are visiting and to practice social distancing.

All visitors must be screened before entering outpatient areas. More information is available at uvahealth.com/services/covid19-visiting-restrictions.

Questions?

Anyone with questions is asked to call ahead to 434.924.0000.