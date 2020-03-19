COVID-19 Update: UVA Health Visitation Changes

As part of its planning and preparedness efforts for COVID-19, UVA Health will make changes to its visitation policies effective at 7 a.m. Friday, March 20.

One Designated Visitor Per Patient

Visitation is limited to one designated visitor in the inpatient units at UVA Medical Center, along with the Emergency Department, UVA Outpatient Surgery Center and all UVA outpatient clinics. Visitation remains suspended at the UVA Transitional Care Hospital.

Visitation Hours

Visitation is limited to 10 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. daily.

Limited Valet Parking

Valet parking will only be available for patients and visitors with disabled parking placards or license plates.

Questions?

Visitors with questions are asked to call ahead to 434.924.0000.