UVA Ranks 18th Among ‘Top 50 Teaching Hospitals for America’

Washington Monthly Magazine has recognized UVA Medical Center as the 18th best teaching hospital in the country in its 2020 edition of the “Top 50 Teaching Hospitals for America.”

The Medical Center received this distinction based on excellence in patient care, civic leadership, and community benefit and inclusivity. UVA was also ranked as the top hospital in Virginia.

Partnering with the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank, Washington Monthly organized hospital rankings based on “how well they save lives, save money, and serve everyone.” Out of 244 teaching hospitals across the nation, UVA Medical Center stood out for its exemplary clinical outcomes and overall civic leadership.

“I want to thank our entire team at UVA Health for this award. An honor like this is only possible when everyone across the health system commits to providing excellent care to our patients and outstanding service to our community,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs.

The rankings are based on three main criteria:

Patient outcomes, including clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Civic leadership, including charity care and inclusivity (how well the hospital’s patients match the demographics of its service area in terms of income, race and education levels).

Value of care, with a focus on avoiding low-value medical services.

“This ranking shows our team’s focus on providing both high-quality and high-value care for our patients both here in Charlottesville and across Virginia in a wide range of specialties,” said Wendy Horton, chief operating officer for UVA Health.This ranking follows honors earlier this year from U.S. News & World Report, which ranked UVA Medical Center the No. 1 hospital in Virginia for the fifth consecutive year.