UVA to offer free HIV testing Thursday, Dec. 1, World AIDS Day 2011

What: In recognition of World AIDS Day 2011, University of Virginia Health System Ryan White HIV Clinic and the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department are offering free HIV testing on Thursday, December 1. Screenings are open to the public and anonymous, and no appointment is needed. The theme of this year's World AIDS Day is "Getting to Zero. Zero New HIV Infections, Zero Discrimination and Zero AIDS Related Deaths."

Why: To protect yourself and others.

About the testing: Patients who may have been exposed to HIV should wait one to three months from the time of possible exposure to get an accurate test result. The test is 99 % accurate if you wait three months to get tested. Participants will be given a rapid HIV blood test with results available in 20 minutes. HIV experts will review test results with each participant in a private setting.

When: Thursday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Where: UVA Main Hospital Dining Conference Rooms More information: Contact Kathryn Dort, NP, at 434.982.3389 or Pamela Bickley at 434.982.1688.