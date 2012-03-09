UVA School of Medicine releases seventh edition of creative journal Hospital Drive

Hospital Drive, an online journal of literature and medical humanities, has released its seventh issue.

“We are excited about what our readers and viewers will find inside the seventh issue of Hospital Drive,” says Editor-in-Chief Daniel Becker, MD, MPH, MFA, Professor of Medicine and Public Health Sciences at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and director of the UVA Center for Biomedical Ethics & Humanities. “Our works come from contributors as far away as England and the Bahamas, and as close as the Grounds of the University of Virginia.”

The issue has more than 30 poems, essays, short stories, paintings, photographs and music. The eight photographs include the underwater adventure “Pyramid” and the black-and-white “A Little Soul.”

Launched in fall 2006, Hospital Drive is hosted by the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Submissions are open to anyone.

All work offered in Hospital Drive is judged anonymously by external reviewers and the editorial board. Poems, short fiction, personal essays, reviews, photography, visual art, audio, and video are considered.

Drive Hospital gets its name from an actual road at the University of Virginia. Situated between Thomas Jefferson's original academic village and the earliest buildings of the School of Medicine, it brings visitors into a community of scholars, teachers, healers, artists and the people they serve.

Book Festival Panel

Becker will participate in the Virginia Festival of the Book on Wednesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. at the Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (201 E. Market St. in Charlottesville). He will moderate a panel discussion about creative writing in medical education and faculty development.