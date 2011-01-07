UVA, PVCC to explore childcare center development

The University of Virginia Health Services Foundation (HSF), a part of the University of Virginia Health System, is exploring a joint project with Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) for the construction of a childcare center to be located on the PVCC campus in Charlottesville. Representatives from UVA Health System, including HSF, the UVA Medical Center, the UVA School of Medicine and the university's academic division have been considering possible ways to expand the availability of childcare facilities for some time. As the next step in this process, HSF is responsible for securing the location and building for the proposed new facility. If the parties agree to proceed with this development, additional information will be presented to the respective boards of the organizations for their consideration and approval.

The proposed center would provide care for up to 230 children and would mark the newest addition to a UVA network of employer-sponsored childcare centers managed by a common provider. The facility may serve families from the UVA and PVCC communities and will provide education opportunities for students in early childhood education programs.

Although specific details of a formal agreement still need to be established, both communities are very excited that this collaborative project has the potential to help meet the increasing demand for high-quality, affordable childcare services for families from their communities.