UVA Primary Care Madison Consolidating With Culpeper Clinics

To ensure patients have consistent access to primary care, University of Virginia Health System is consolidating UVA Primary Care Madison into UVA’s primary care practices in Culpeper. UVA Primary Care Madison will close on Dec. 14, 2018.
UVA offers three primary care clinics and a pediatrics clinic in Culpeper, along with several specialty care clinics. Team members who now work at the Madison clinic will be moving to one of the UVA primary care clinics in Culpeper. Three physicians who see patients in Madison - Sun Park, MD, Christine Eagleson, MD, and Ralph Nass, MD – are moving to UVA Primary Care Commonwealth Medical in Culpeper. Aliyah Wilson, MD, will be departing from UVA.
A UVA Health System team member will call patients with appointments scheduled at UVA Primary Care Madison after Dec. 14 to talk about moving their care to a new clinic. Patients who do not have an appointment scheduled may call Jenny Large at 540.948.6743 to get their questions answered and receive help with requesting or transferring their medical records.
More information is below about the primary care and pediatrics clinics available in Culpeper.
Primary Care
UVA Primary Care Commonwealth MedicalUVA Primary Care Culpeper Family Practice
16268 Bennett Road
Culpeper, VA 22701
540.825.6263
UVA Primary Care Family Care of Culpeper
1200 Sunset Lane, Suite 2210
Culpeper, VA 22701
540.825.6100
16240 Bennett Road
Culpeper, VA 22701
540.825.5951
Pediatrics
16244 Bennett Road
Culpeper, VA 22701
540.825.5381