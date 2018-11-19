UVA Primary Care Madison Consolidating With Culpeper Clinics

To ensure patients have consistent access to primary care, University of Virginia Health System is consolidating UVA Primary Care Madison into UVA’s primary care practices in Culpeper. UVA Primary Care Madison will close on Dec. 14, 2018.

UVA offers three primary care clinics and a pediatrics clinic in Culpeper, along with several specialty care clinics. Team members who now work at the Madison clinic will be moving to one of the UVA primary care clinics in Culpeper. Three physicians who see patients in Madison - Sun Park, MD, Christine Eagleson, MD, and Ralph Nass, MD – are moving to UVA Primary Care Commonwealth Medical in Culpeper. Aliyah Wilson, MD, will be departing from UVA.

A UVA Health System team member will call patients with appointments scheduled at UVA Primary Care Madison after Dec. 14 to talk about moving their care to a new clinic. Patients who do not have an appointment scheduled may call Jenny Large at 540.948.6743 to get their questions answered and receive help with requesting or transferring their medical records.

More information is below about the primary care and pediatrics clinics available in Culpeper.

Primary Care

UVA Primary Care Commonwealth MedicalUVA Primary Care Culpeper Family Practice

16268 Bennett Road

Culpeper, VA 22701

540.825.6263

UVA Primary Care Family Care of Culpeper

1200 Sunset Lane, Suite 2210

Culpeper, VA 22701

540.825.6100

16240 Bennett Road

Culpeper, VA 22701

540.825.5951

Pediatrics

16244 Bennett Road

UVA Pediatrics Culpeper

Culpeper, VA 22701

540.825.5381