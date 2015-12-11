UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology Culpeper moving to larger clinic

To better care for its patients, University of Virginia Health System’s obstetrics and gynecology practice has moved to a new location next door to its existing clinic. Jef Ferguson, MD

Earlier this month, UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology Culpeper began seeing patients at 541 Sunset Lane, Suite 103, in Culpeper. “Our new obstetrics and gynecology practice here in Culpeper has received a great response from the community,” said Katie Fellows, chief of Culpeper ambulatory operations for the UVA Physicians Group. “As a result, we are moving that clinic to a new location next door to better accommodate our patients and make it easier for our staff to care for them."

The clinic provides gynecological services as well as specialty services, including maternal-fetal medicine specialists to help care for women with high-risk pregnancies.

“Our team is enjoying caring for women in the Culpeper area, and we’re excited to better serve them at this expanded location,” said

, professor and chair of obstetrics and gynecology at UVA. 540.321.3002

To accommodate that move, some other UVA specialty care practices are also moving within the building. The allergy, cardiology, pediatric cardiology, pediatric nephrology, and vascular practices have moved to 541 Sunset Lane, Suite 102, while the gastroenterology practice has moved to 541 Sunset Lane, Suite 303.

“UVA Culpeper Hospital was founded with a simple vision – women should be able to deliver their babies close to home. Today, we pay homage to that legacy,” added UVA Culpeper CEO Greg Napps. “UVA OB/GYN Culpeper opened July 27, and has had tremendous acceptance in the community. With more than 300 women visiting the practice already, of whom more than 160 are expecting, we are indeed providing the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

Here are phone numbers for the UVA specialty clinics in Culpeper:

UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology Culpeper:

UVA Specialty Care Culpeper: 540.829.1919 UVA Breast Surgery Culpeper: 540.829.1919 UVA Gastroenterology Culpeper: 540.321.3003 UVA Orthopedics Culpeper: 540.231.3120 UVA Surgical Services Culpeper: 540.825.2600