UVA named to 100 great neurosurgery and spine programs list

Becker’s Hospital Review selected the University of Virginia Neurosciences Center at UVA Medical Center to its most recent list of “100 hospitals and health systems with great neurosurgery and spine programs.” Mark Shaffrey, MD

Health systems earning the award “are remarkable leaders in neurosciences, providing treatment for patients with various brain and spine conditions,” according to the staff of the national healthcare publication.

“This honor reflects the efforts of our team to provide cutting-edge, high-quality care in a range of specialties,” said

, chair of UVA’s Department of Neurosurgery. Frank Shen, MD

According to Becker’s, award winners were chosen based on rankings and awards from several outside groups. UVA Medical Center has also earned Magnet designation for nursing excellence, while UVA’s neurology and neurosurgery programs were rated high performing by U.S. News & World Report. BlueCross BlueShield has named the UVA Spine Center a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, which according to the Blue Cross website means UVA meets quality measures for patient safety and outcomes.

“We are honored to win this award and see our team honored for the excellent care they provide our patients,” said orthopedic spine surgeon

, co-director of the UVA Spine Center along with neurosurgeon Justin Smith, MD, PhD . neuro-oncology

In its overview, Becker’s highlighted the array of specialty care available at UVA Neurosciences Center, including

, a stroke center , a spine center that performs more than 1,500 procedures annually and care for neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Alzheimer’s .