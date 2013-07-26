UVA Medical Park Zion Crossroads to open August 26

To make it easier for residents of the Zion Crossroads area to receive care close to home, University of Virginia Health System will open UVA Medical Park Zion Crossroads on Aug. 26.

“We know that location and access to specialists are important to patients when choosing their healthcare providers, which is why we want to bring this extensive network of care to the residents of Fluvanna, Louisa and Orange counties,” said Wes Campbell, chief of clinical operations for UVA Physicians Group.

UVA Medical Park Zion Crossroads will be located at 1015 Spring Creek Parkway in Spring Creek Business Park in Louisa County, which is easily accessible via U.S. 15 and Interstate 64. Free, convenient parking will be available right outside the entrance.

Among the services available will be UVA Primary & Specialty Care Zion Crossroads, featuring primary care physicians and specialty care services in several areas:

Breast Care

Cardiology

Dermatology

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Nephrology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Orthopaedics – adult and pediatric

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Pulmonology

Spine Care

Sports Medicine

Urology

Vascular Care

Retail Pharmacy

Medical Labs

UVA Imaging Zion Crossroads will also offer extensive imaging services, including:

Ultrasound

MRI

Mammography (Digital and 3D)

CT

Digital X-Ray

“Patients will often be able to see multiple providers in one visit or coordinate imaging and lab tests with their physician visit,” said Ray Costabile, MD, senior associate dean for clinical strategy for UVA School of Medicine. grand opening event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Residents will be able to get a look at UVA Medical Park Zion Crossroads at the

, which will include fun family activities. There will also be two additional open houses during August: