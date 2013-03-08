UVA Medical Center receives national recognition for cancer care

Becker’s Hospital Review has selected UVA Medical Center’s Cancer Center as one of its 100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs . Becker's

According to the publication, hospitals chosen for the honor were selected based on "clinical accolades, quality care and contributions to the field of oncology." "Each organization has demonstrated a focus on patient-centered cancer care and emphasis on continual innovation in treatments and services," according to

. UVA Medical Center was one of two oncology programs in Virginia listed. Becker’s Hospital Review

Jody Reyes, MSBA, RN, OCN, UVA Administrator for Cancer Services, says the honor represents the passionate effort of the Cancer Center’s people. "The daily work of our researchers, staff, nurses and physicians demonstrates our commitment to provide high-quality cancer care every day while also striving to find the next treatment breakthrough."

UVA attributes highlighted by

include: Becker’s Hospital Review

Specialized programs in gynecologic oncology and neuro-oncology.

Becoming one of the first cancer centers in the nation to purchase and install a TomoTherapy Tomo HD dual beam radiation treatment system.

Its selection as a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center.

"The oncology programs noted by

are just a few of the many high-quality cancer programs available to patients at UVA Cancer Center," says Reid Adams, MD, FACS, Director Clinical Cancer Services. "This recognition is a tribute to the outstanding commitment by staff who provide cutting-edge research and patient focused care." Becker’s Hospital Review

The 100 oncology programs selected for the list were not ranked and are listed by

in alphabetical order. Hospitals cannot pay for inclusion in the listing.