UVA Hosting Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Saturday

To encourage safe disposal of leftover prescription medications and sharp instruments such as syringes and needles, the University of Virginia is hosting a free, drive-through prescription drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Unused prescription medications and sharp instruments may be dropped off with no questions asked. Sharp instruments such as needles must be contained within a sharps container; no loose sharps will be accepted.

The prescription drug take-back event is sponsored by the UVA Health Pharmacy, UVA Health Department of Anesthesiology’s Pain Management Center, the Office of Pain Management and Opioid Stewardship and the UVA Police Department.

Event Details

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 27

Where: The patient drop-off lane outside the UVA Health Education Resource Center, 1240 Lee St. (across from the main entrance to UVA Health University Medical Center)

Year-Round Medication Disposal Options

Central Virginia residents also can dispose of unwanted prescription medications securely and safely year-round at eight medication receptacles located at UVA Health’s outpatient pharmacies:

Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (1240 Lee St., Charlottesville)

UVA Outpatient Pharmacy at UVA Health Education Resource Center (1240 Lee St., Charlottesville)

UVA Health Orthopedic Center Ivy Road (2280 Ivy Road, Charlottesville)

UVA Pantops Pharmacy (590 Peter Jefferson Place, Charlottesville)

UVA Bookstore Pharmacy (400 Emmet St. South, Charlottesville)

UVA Student Health Pharmacy (550 Brandon Ave., Charlottesville)

UVA Augusta Pharmacy (57 Beam Lane, Fishersville)

UVA Zion Crossroads Pharmacy (1015 Spring Creek Parkway, Zion Crossroads)

The year-round medication receptacles are for prescription drugs only. Illegal drugs and medical waste such as syringes and needles are not accepted. Pharmacy team members cannot handle any medications brought for disposal to the year-round disposal locations.