UVA to Host Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Saturday

The University of Virginia will hold a free prescription drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (1240 Lee St.).
Residents can walk up or drive through to drop off unused or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications with no questions asked. Injectable devices such as EpiPens, sharp instruments such as needles and sharps containers will not be accepted.
The prescription drug take-back event is sponsored by the UVA Health Pharmacy, UVA Health Department of Anesthesiology’s Pain Management Center, the UVA Office of Pain Management and Opioid Stewardship and the UVA Police Department.
Event Details
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25
Where: The patient drop-off lane outside the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, 1240 Lee St. (across from the main entrance to UVA Health University Medical Center)
Year-Round Medication Disposal Options
Central Virginia residents also can safely and securely dispose of unwanted prescription medications year-round at medication receptacles located at eight of UVA Health’s outpatient pharmacies:
- UVA Outpatient Pharmacy at Education Resource Center (1240 Lee St., Charlottesville)
- Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center Pharmacy (1240 Lee St., Charlottesville)
- UVA Pantops Pharmacy (590 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 175, Charlottesville)
- UVA Pharmacy Ivy Road (2280 Ivy Road, Room 1110, Charlottesville)
- UVA Student Health Pharmacy (550 Brandon Ave., Room 116, Charlottesville)
- UVA Bookstore Pharmacy (400 Emmet St. South, Charlottesville)
- UVA Augusta Pharmacy (57 Beam Lane, Suite 101, Fishersville)
- UVA Zion Crossroads (1015 Spring Creek Parkway, Zion Crossroads)
The year-round medication receptacles are for prescription and over-the-counter medications only. Illegal drugs and medical waste such as syringes and needles are not accepted. Pharmacy team members cannot handle any medications brought for disposal to the year-round disposal locations.