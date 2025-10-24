UVA to Host Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Saturday

The University of Virginia will hold a free prescription drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday outside the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (1240 Lee St.).

Residents can walk up or drive through to drop off unused or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications with no questions asked. Injectable devices such as EpiPens, sharp instruments such as needles and sharps containers will not be accepted.

The prescription drug take-back event is sponsored by the UVA Health Pharmacy, UVA Health Department of Anesthesiology’s Pain Management Center, the UVA Office of Pain Management and Opioid Stewardship and the UVA Police Department.

Event Details

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25

Where: The patient drop-off lane outside the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, 1240 Lee St. (across from the main entrance to UVA Health University Medical Center)

Year-Round Medication Disposal Options

Central Virginia residents also can safely and securely dispose of unwanted prescription medications year-round at medication receptacles located at eight of UVA Health’s outpatient pharmacies:

The year-round medication receptacles are for prescription and over-the-counter medications only. Illegal drugs and medical waste such as syringes and needles are not accepted. Pharmacy team members cannot handle any medications brought for disposal to the year-round disposal locations.