UVA Hope Cancer Care moves to new, convenient Fishersville location Sept. 4

Beginning September 4, UVA Hope Cancer Care—Augusta will relocate to UVA Medical Park Augusta, 57 Beam Lane , Suite 300 in Fishersville, just across the street from their former location. uvahealth.com

The new location features:

Expanded clinical space, including open and private infusion areas Comfortable space with mountain views for patients and caregivers Plenty of convenient, free parking located near the clinic entrance

“We are committed to caring for patients close to home,” says Maya Ghaemmaghami, MD, hematologist/oncologist with UVA Hope Cancer Care. “When more specialized cancer care is best for our patients, such as advanced surgery or a clinical trial, coordinated care is available with just a short drive to Charlottesville.”

For more than 25 years, H.O.P.E., Inc. physicians, nurse practitioners and staff have provided full-time cancer care to the Augusta community. While the name has changed to UVA Hope Cancer Care—Augusta, their commitment to providing quality patient care remains the same.

For more information about our new location, please visit

or call 540.213.2220 . For media:

Please contact Erin McElwain at 434.906.7255 to schedule an interview.