UVA Honored Nationally Among 60 ‘Top Hospitals For Diversity’

BlackDoctor.org has named University of Virginia Health System as one of 60 honorees on its inaugural “Top Hospitals For Diversity” list.

“Each hospital on this distinguished list delivers quality care at the highest level, while promoting equity and inclusion in their operations, programs, services and staffing,” according to a statement from BlackDoctor.org, an online health resource for black consumers.

According to the health site, key factors in earning this award include:

Delivery of quality health services

Inclusive and diverse clinical and administrative staff

Persons of color and women represented at the highest levels of leadership

Culturally competent medical and professional staff

Significant investment and profile in community health programs and initiatives

Recognition among and by other leading hospitals

“Through our espoused values of accountability, stewardship, professionalism, integrity, respect and excellence – or ASPIRE – we are committed to building an inclusive place both for our team members to work and for our patients to receive care,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.

Along with being recognized as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report, UVA is partnering with community providers and other local agencies to address the many complex factors that impact the health and well-being of area residents.

UVA has been an active participant in the MAPP2Health community health assessment and planning process led by the Thomas Jefferson Health District to improve health outcomes for residents in the Charlottesville region. UVA is working with a host of community partners to promote healthy eating and active living, address mental health and substance abuse issues, improve access to care and reduce health disparities.

As UVA works as part of a team to improve the health of its patients and the community, diversity is an essential element.

“Diversity is not a duty, but is key to building an excellent health system,” said Richard P. Shannon, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “While we have made great strides, we have more to do. As part of those efforts, we are actively recruiting for a Chief Inclusion and Wellness Officer to help guide us in building a more diverse health system.”